No more warnings: speeders caught on Diagonal Highway will now face fines

Drivers caught by speed cameras on the Diagonal Highway must now pay a civil penalty.

The cameras were flagging vehicles on Colorado 119 for warnings after they were installed in June.

The new $75 fine on the roadway between Boulder and Longmont, applies to drivers exceeding 10 MPH above the speed limit.

Benjamin Acimovic with the Colorado Department of Transportation says the new system helps fill gaps in enforcement. But he adds it's not meant to replace in-person enforcement.

“It's just out there to help us supplement speed enforcement and also get people to slow down and be safer in work zones,” Acimovic said.

Acimovic said prior research showed a need for strong enforcement in the area. A study tracked 40,000 drivers traveling the corridor. It found 15% to 20% of those drivers sped excessively.

The new civil penalty comes amid work on a nine‑mile, off‑street biking and walking path that spans the full length of the Diagonal Highway.

“The main goals of this system and this program are to slow people down in work zones and make those work zones safer for the traveling public’s use,” Acimovic said. “That includes bicyclists and pets who are in these corridors and our workers.”

CDOT's website has additional information about the new program.