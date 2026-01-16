© 2026
NPR News, Colorado Stories
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

No more warnings: speeders caught on Diagonal Highway will now face fines

KUNC | By Nikole Robinson Carroll
Published January 16, 2026 at 6:00 AM MST
A graphic of a car between two speed cameras. It is explaining how the cameras on Diagonal Highway work. The caption reads, "CDOT’s Colorado Speed Enforcement program will divide distance by travel time to issue civil penalties to speeders. Average speed is calculated between each camera by dividing the distance by the travel time. Vehicles traveling an average of 10 mph or more above the posted speed limit will be issued a civil penalty."
Colorado Department of Transportation
/
codot.gov
A graphic explaining how the Diagonal Highway's speed cameras work. Vehicles found to be traveling10 mph or more above the posted speed limit will be issued a $75 civil penalty.

Drivers caught by speed cameras on the Diagonal Highway must now pay a civil penalty.

The cameras were flagging vehicles on Colorado 119 for warnings after they were installed in June.

The new $75 fine on the roadway between Boulder and Longmont, applies to drivers exceeding 10 MPH above the speed limit.

Benjamin Acimovic with the Colorado Department of Transportation says the new system helps fill gaps in enforcement. But he adds it's not meant to replace in-person enforcement.

“It's just out there to help us supplement speed enforcement and also get people to slow down and be safer in work zones,” Acimovic said.

Acimovic said prior research showed a need for strong enforcement in the area. A study tracked 40,000 drivers traveling the corridor. It found 15% to 20% of those drivers sped excessively.

The new civil penalty comes amid work on a nine‑mile, off‑street biking and walking path that spans the full length of the Diagonal Highway.

“The main goals of this system and this program are to slow people down in work zones and make those work zones safer for the traveling public’s use,” Acimovic said. “That includes bicyclists and pets who are in these corridors and our workers.”

CDOT's website has additional information about the new program.
Tags
News public safetytrafficCycling (Bikes & Bicycles)
Nikole Robinson Carroll
As a reporter and host for KUNC, I follow the local stories of the day while also guiding KUNC listeners through NPR's wider-scope coverage. It's an honor and a privilege to help our audience start their day informed and entertained.
See stories by Nikole Robinson Carroll