Strong winds and planned power shutoffs close schools in Northern Colorado

A red flag warning on Friday due to powerful winds is prompting another day of possible power shutoffs in Northern Colorado.

The measure from Xcel Energy, called a Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS), aims to remove electricity from powerlines that could be knocked down and spark a wildfire. A similar incident was blamed for the Marshall Fire , which ignited in 2021. The fire quickly spread across Boulder County and destroyed more than 1,000 homes.

Xcel Energy will continue to monitor the situation through Friday and says the PSPS is expected to run from 8:00 a.m. to 4 p.m., when the winds are forecast to begin dying down.

The most recent PSPS was in December of last year. On Dec. 17, thousands of residents across Northern Colorado lost power as winds hit Boulder and Fort Collins. The power outage lasted through Dec. 21 for some. Nearby community centers, like libraries, opened their doors for people to use their power outlets.

Friday’s school closures include the following Poudre School District schools: Cache la Poudre Elementary, Cache la Poudre Middle, Timnath Elementary, and Timnath Middle-High School. The closures are also impacting Ridgeline Middle from Weld County District 4.

Xcel Energy urges residents to check its outage map for the latest details.

KUNC News will continue to update this story.

