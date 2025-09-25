© 2025
NPR News, Colorado Stories
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Xcel Energy settling Marshall fire lawsuit for $640 million while admitting no fault

KUNC | By Michael Booth, The Colorado Sun
Published September 25, 2025 at 11:02 AM MDT
A fire burns with firefighter in the frame. There is a fire hose on the ground.
Jeremy Sparig
/
The Colorado Sun
The Marshall Fire continued to burn Thursday night, driven by 110 mph winds, destroying nearly 600 homes in Boulder County. Thursday December 30, 2021.

Xcel Energy and other defendants said Wednesday they are settling a massive lawsuit from victims of the 2021 Marshall fire just ahead of a major trial, with Xcel saying it will pay $640 million without admitting any fault. Xcel included Qwest Corp. and Teleport Communications America in announcing the settlement with plaintiffs, insurance companies and public entities hurt by the fire.

Hundreds of plaintiffs who lost their homes in the 2021 fire, as well as nearly 200 insurance companies, were set Thursday to try to prove in District Court in Boulder that a faulty Xcel Energy power line was a source of the blaze.

The Marshall fire was Colorado’s most devastating wildfire, as the Dec. 30, 2021, blaze burned 6,000 acres, destroyed more than 1,000 homes and commercial buildings and left two people dead.

Read the full story here.
Tags
KUNC The Colorado SunMarshall FirewildfireWildfire RecoveryXcel Energy
Michael Booth, The Colorado Sun
Michael Booth is The Sun’s environment writer, and co-author of The Sun’s weekly climate and health newsletter The Temperature. He and John Ingold host the weekly SunUp podcast on The Temperature topics every Thursday.
See stories by Michael Booth, The Colorado Sun