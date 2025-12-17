Planned outage cuts power to 50,000 across the Front Range

This is a developing news story that will be updated.

Around 50,000 Xcel Energy customers across the Front Range lost power at 10 a.m. today due to windy and dry conditions that elevate wildfire risk. Households, businesses, schools, municipal buildings and nursing homes are all impacted by this planned power outage.

The shutdown encompasses Boulder, Clear Creek, Jefferson, Larimer and Weld counties. Customers can look up their address on Xcel’s outage map to find out if they will be affected.

Today, much of the Front Range is under a red flag warning or high wind warning with gusts in Boulder forecasted to reach 85 mph and temperatures to near 70 degrees. Tonight, the area could see some rain and snow.

The strategy-- shutting off electricity to avoid powerlines sparking a fire – was first implemented in Colorado in the spring of 2024, when winds exceeded 90 miles per hour . In the aftermath, residents demanded more communication from Xcel so people could better prepare their homes and business.

By shutting down power for tens of thousands of residents, the hope is to prevent another Marshall Fire , a destructive blaze which consumed over 1,000 Boulder County homes and businesses in December 2021. It was caused, in part, by a broken Xcel power line that sparked on a dry, windy day.

Although Xcel expects weather to improve this evening, the company noted in a press release that restoration of power could take hours or days.

“This is because crews must inspect power lines and repair damage before they can be safely re-energized,” Xcel wrote.

Later today, from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m., libraries in Evergreen and Lakewood will open ‘comfort centers’ offering phone charging, drinks and snacks at these locations:

Evergreen Library – 5000 County Hwy 73, Evergreen

Belmar Library – 555 S. Allison Parkway, Lakewood

Communities are sharing tips for how residents can stay safe. In an email, the Boulder Office of Disaster Management is asking residents to refrain from burning anything outdoors, to avoid downed power lines and to know how to open a garage door without power. Tip: pull down firmly on the red emergency release cord hanging from the opening and then lift the garage door manually.