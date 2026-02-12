Bike To Work Day is Friday, Feb. 13. Here’s what Northern Colorado has planned.

Friday is Winter Bike To Work Day in Colorado , and cyclists across the state have plans to mark the occasion.

The semi-annual event encourages Coloradans to embrace the elements, leave their cars parked for the day and get out into the community. Here’s a rundown of what Northern Colorado communities have planned.

Aspen will hold a celebration at Paepcke Park. There will be food and prizes for cyclists and walkers. For those looking for wheels, Aspen has a bikesharing program, WE-cycle .

In addition to local businesses’ food, drink and tune-up stations for cyclists, Boulder will host a 15-mile urban hike from Gunbarrel to South Boulder. The walk will end with a group dinner at Illegal Pete’s, 657 S. Broadway, in the Table Mesa Shopping Center.

Even if you're not riding to the office, Broomfield says you can bundle up and stop by stations for coffee, water, breakfast and snacks. Participants who pledge to ride at the Bike to Work Day website will be entered for a chance to win prizes such as Netflix and Spotify subscriptions.

An interactive online map shows 101 stations offering food and beverages in the morning and hosting parties later in the day. Participants who fill out a pledge to ride form will be entered to win a $100 cash card.

Fort Collins says Bike to Work Day is for everyone, from first-time riders to daily commuters, and offers tips for the day . Many Bike to Work Day stations in Fort Collins will feature local bike mechanics offering free safety checks and small adjustments.

The Longmont Lions Club will hold a free pancake breakfast and raffle from 7 to 9 a.m. at Civic Center Plaza. Participants can receive complimentary simple bike repairs and find out more about local organizations and businesses.

Find CODOT details about Bike To Work Day, including videos and articles about safe and enjoyable winter cycling.