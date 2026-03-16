After a dry winter, Boulder County officials open applications for fire mitigation work earlier than usual

Boulder County residents can now apply for a wildfire mitigation rebate program as drought conditions persist and snowpack remains low.

The program incentivizes residents to take action to reduce wildfire risk on their property.

Jim Webster, a program manager with Boulder County-based Wildlife Partners, told KUNC fire conditions are especially concerning this year, which prompted officials to open applications two months earlier than usual.

“Everybody's talking about it,” Webster said. “Things are dry and crispy and crunchy and all those things in terms of that brown vegetation, those flashy fuels.”

Webster offers six calls to action to manage wildfire vulnerability:

