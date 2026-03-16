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After a dry winter, Boulder County officials open applications for fire mitigation work earlier than usual

KUNC | By Nikole Robinson Carroll
Published March 16, 2026 at 3:43 PM MDT
Two people walk past a pile of charred debris of a burned house. Smoke rises from the debris, and the burnt frame of a house is in the background.
AP Photo/Jack Dempsey
People look at fire damage on Mulberry Street in Louisville, Colo., Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. Amid concerns about drought and low snowpack, Boulder County's wildfire mitigation rebate program has opened for applications two months earlier than it typically does.

Boulder County residents can now apply for a wildfire mitigation rebate program as drought conditions persist and snowpack remains low.

The program incentivizes residents to take action to reduce wildfire risk on their property.

Jim Webster, a program manager with Boulder County-based Wildlife Partners, told KUNC fire conditions are especially concerning this year, which prompted officials to open applications two months earlier than usual.

“Everybody's talking about it,” Webster said. “Things are dry and crispy and crunchy and all those things in terms of that brown vegetation, those flashy fuels.”

Webster offers six calls to action to manage wildfire vulnerability:

  • Junk Your Junipers - Juniper plants are highly combustible. Webster referred to them as “green gas cans.”
  • Fences Are Fuses - Wooden fences can be rebuilt and/or repaired with non-flammable materials to reduce ignition risk.
  • The First Five Feet - Removing hazardous materials within a five-foot radius of structures creates a non-combustible zone. Wildfire Partners calls it “a critical element of wildfire mitigation best practices.”
  • Vents For Defense - Covering exterior vents can prevent airborne embers from getting into a home and igniting.
  • Cut The Clutter - Cleaning out from under decks prevents buildup of material that can catch fire from embers and spread.
  • Protect Home Base - Wildfire Partners recommends covering the bottom six inches of siding on a home with noncombustible material. Corrugated steel, stone, and stucco are options.
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Nikole Robinson Carroll
As a reporter and host for KUNC, I follow the local stories of the day while also guiding KUNC listeners through NPR's wider-scope coverage. It's an honor and a privilege to help our audience start their day informed and entertained.
See stories by Nikole Robinson Carroll