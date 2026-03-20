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Colorado Capitol News Alliance
The Colorado Capitol News Alliance is a collaboration between KUNC News, Colorado Public Radio, Rocky Mountain PBS, and The Colorado Sun, with support from news outlets throughout the state. Startup funding for the Alliance was provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Purplish: Colorado’s prisons have a crowding problem

KUNC | By Kyle McKinnon,
Bente Birkeland
Published March 20, 2026 at 8:55 AM MDT
A guard tower at the Canon City Correctional Facility prison, May 22, 2025.
Hart Van Denburg
/
CPR News
A guard tower at the Canon City Correctional Facility prison, May 22, 2025.

Colorado’s prisons have been filled nearly to capacity for months. And when the state has too many people in its prisons, difficult living conditions can quickly become intolerable. That’s got Colorado Department of Corrections officials, staff and some lawmakers worried. DOC says it needs more money to fund hundreds of additional beds for male inmates. But state lawmakers in both parties say DOC has failed to come up with a plan to address systemic issues.

CPR’s Bente Birkeland and KUNC’s Kyle McKinnon dig into how the state got to the point of such high occupancy in its prisons, the ripple effect of crowding in prisons and how conversations on solutions are playing out at the State Capitol.

Catch up on our coverage:

Purplish is produced by CPR News and the Capitol News Alliance, a collaboration between KUNC News, Colorado Public Radio, Rocky Mountain PBS, and The Colorado Sun, and shared with Rocky Mountain Community Radio and other news organizations across the state. Startup funding for the Alliance was provided, in part, by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Purplish’s producer is Stephanie Wolf. Sound design and engineering by Shane Rumsey. The theme music is by Brad Turner. Megan Verlee is the executive producer.
Tags
News Colorado Capitol News AllianceColorado PoliticsColorado LegislatureColorado General AssemblyJoint Budget CommitteePurplishJared PolisPrisonprivate prisonsPrison OvercrowdingColorado Department of CorrectionsDepartment of Corrections
Kyle McKinnon
Kyle McKinnon is the Capitol Editor for KUNC and the Colorado Capitol News Alliance, where he helps lead collaborative coverage of state government and politics. He brings more than a decade of journalism experience primarily producing a variety of shows, managing newsroom projects, and mentoring young journalists.
See stories by Kyle McKinnon
Bente Birkeland
Bente Birkeland is an award-winning journalist who joined Colorado Public Radio in August 2018 after a decade of reporting on the Colorado state capitol for the Rocky Mountain Community Radio collaborative and KUNC. In 2017, Bente was named Colorado Journalist of the Year by the Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ), and she was awarded with a National Investigative Reporting Award by SPJ a year later.
See stories by Bente Birkeland