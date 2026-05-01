Report highlights the vulnerability and resiliency of Northeast Colorado’s agricultural community

Northeastern Colorado is an agricultural powerhouse. Economic livelihoods and cultural identity in the state's top right corner are built on farms and ranches. Five counties in this area are among the state's top 10 ag producers. Nearly half of all the region's jobs are part of the industry.

Get top headlines and KUNC reporting directly to your mailbox each week when you subscribe to In The NoCo.

But high food production doesn't necessarily mean food access.

Food insecurity is higher here than the state average. Sixteen percent of the population is enrolled in SNAP benefits. And limited grocery store options in these rural communities make it harder for individuals and families to find the food they need.

Stephanie Daniel / KUNC This year's Northeast Colorado Intersections report highlights the strengths of small, tight-knit rural communities, but also the challenges they face. One is an aging population and its increasing healthcare needs. Demographics are shifting, with fewer young people staying in these areas.

This is all coming from the 2026 Northeast Colorado Intersections report put together by Colorado State University and the Fort Collins-based NoCo Foundation. The report was released this week at an event in Sterling at Northeastern Junior College. It examines economic trends, healthcare and housing access, and demographic shifts, among other things, in six counties: Morgan, Logan, Phillips, Sedgwick, Washington, and Yuma.

Northeast Colorado's agricultural heritage and economic clout is facing threats from climate change. Drought and depleting water sources pose big risks to the region's way of life. More severe storms and invasive pests will add additional pressure.

But there are bright spots in the report that highlight the ways these communities are resilient. A growing renewable energy industry is creating economic opportunities. Logan County gets 100% of their residential electricity from wind power. They also have the lowest energy costs in the region. Oil and gas production has rebounded from a steep decline during the pandemic.

The report notes that the region needs to keep diversifying its economy to help ease some of these challenges. New industry could help keep wages stable and housing accessible. Continued investments in healthcare are helping the region's aging population and could attract more young people to the area.

You can read the entire report here.