Arapahoe Basin Ski Area again extends season for 1 more weekend

Arapahoe Basin Ski Area announced Saturday, May 9, that its ski season will be extended for an extra weekend, until Sunday, May 17. The announcement comes one week after the ski area decided to extend its season past the original closing day of May 3.

The decision was made due to a spring storm that brought over a foot of snow to the ski area and helped extend A-Basin's snowpack, according to a news release.

"This is what The Basin does; we read our mountain and its needs, and we adjust our operation accordingly. And after what has been a historically low snow year and record-breaking high temperatures all season long, making it to now May 17 is a true feat thanks to our mountain ops' hard work all season long," the release stated.

A-Basin remains the only ski area in Colorado open and has the longest season in the state this year having opened on October 27, according to the release. The ski area will close Monday, May 11, to Friday, May 15, before reopening May 16-17. Lift tickets will be $39 until closing day, according to a news release, and the 2026-27 Ikon Pass and A-Basin season pass will work for closing weekend. Black Mountain Express and the Lenawee Express will spin on regular hours for the additional weekend -- 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday and 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

The ski area still plans to open for summer operations on July 2 as planned, according to the news release.

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