It’s Pride Month 2026! Here’s where you can celebrate in Northern Colorado

June is Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer (LGBTQ) Pride Month in the United States. Pride observations began as a way to honor participants in the June 1969 Stonewall Uprising in Manhattan, an event the Library of Congress calls “a tipping point for the Gay Liberation Movement in the United States.”

Colorado State University Colorado State University is hosting and sponsoring several Pride events this month.

Northern Colorado is hosting a variety of parades, parties, and more to mark Pride Month 2026. Here’s a rundown:

Friday, June 5

Pride in the Park



12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

The Slab & George Hix Plaza - Estes Park

Pride in the Park returns for its fourth year. Downtown Estes Park will play host to “vibrant performances, local vendors, music, art, family-friendly activities, and meaningful conversations centered on LGBTQ+ rights and visibility.”

NoCo Pride March



Gather at 5 p.m.; step off at 5:30 p.m.

Old Town Square - Fort Collins

For 8 years, NoCo SafeSpace has hosted Northern Colorado’s Pride March to celebrate visibility, community, joy, and remind others they are not alone in Northern Colorado. All are welcome.

Lyons Pride Month Kickoff Party



6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

MainStage Brewing - Lyons

Performers include indie duo Zenari and alt indie band TransRomantics. Rocky Mountain Equality says Boulder-based Zenari presents “a message that makes your heart soar… bringing love and light.,” and that TransRomantics members “curate a deeply vulnerable and raw musical space, blending atmospheric textures with gritty guitar lines and emotionally charged vocals.”

Saturday, June 6

FoCo Pride is in its second year as a Fort Collins-focused event in 2026.

11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Library Park - Fort Collins

Fort Collins Pride aims to create a vibrant, uniquely FoCo Pride event. Nico Williams, president of Fort Collins Pride, says the idea of “joy as resistance” is vital to protecting what’s important about Pride in divisive political times. The festival will feature live music, library activities and drag shows for both human and dog performers.

Mutt Strut



10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Skiptown bar and dog park - Denver

This 21-and-up event features local pooches slaying on the runway in one of three themed drag shows: Wigs, Dynamic Duo and Queer Icons.

Pride in the Park



12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

The Slab & George Hix Plaza - Estes Park

Pride in the Park returns for its fourth year. Downtown Estes Park will play host to “vibrant performances, local vendors, music, art, family-friendly activities, and meaningful conversations centered on LGBTQ+ rights and visibility.”

Sunday, June 7

REI + Denver Pride Training Run



The Center on Colfax is a co-sponsor for this free, family-friendly 5K - participants of all ages, abilities, and paces are invited to run, walk, jog, or sashay across the finish line. Also featuring a shoe demo, a show charm station and raffles.

Monday, June 8

Queer Writes



6 p.m.M - 8 p.m.

Wolverine Farm - Fort Collins

Queer Writes is an LGBTQ+ writing group in Fort Collins. There will be prompts and activities to help get you started on something new, and you can also bring your own works in progress.

Friday, June 12

Faculty & Staff Networking Coffee Hour



9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

El Centro (LSC 225) at Colorado State University

This event is for CSU faculty and staff to network and connect with the Pride Resource Center . The center “has provided programs and services to support the retention and thriving of CSU students for over 25 years.”

Saturday, June 13

Sam’s Rainbow Run 5K



Check in at 7 a.m. ; step off at 8 a.m.; Kids’ Fun Run at 9 a.m.

The Oval at Colorado State University

This 5K and kids’ 1-mile Fun Run honors the memory of Sam, a CSU alumnus who passed away a few years ago. Bright colors & rainbows are encouraged.

Greeley Pride 2026



12 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Aims Community College Welcome Center

This event will have local resources and free vaccines available. A variety of performers and speakers will share the spotlight.

Friday, June 19

For the Culture Cookout



This free Juneteenth gathering is rooted in celebration, connection, and unity. The all-ages celebration features food, musical performances and DJs, local vendors, community resources, and a vogue night.

Saturday, June 20

Loveland Pride



11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Hammond Amphitheatre - Loveland

Loveland Pride will feature “diverse performances, delicious food, interactive activities, and giveaways scattered throughout the park.” Everyone is welcome and participants can bring chairs and blankets.

Monday, June 22

Queer Writes



6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Wolverine Farm - Fort Collins

Queer Writes is an LGBTQ+ writing group in Fort Collins. There will be prompts and activities to help get you started on something new, and you can also bring your own works in progress.

Sunday, June 28

Vizzy Denver Pride Parade



The Vizzy Denver Pride Parade is a celebration that lets locals “all march together to imagine and create a future of queer liberation for everyone.” Floats and live performers will be a part of the festivities.

Denver Pridefest



10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

16th St from Broadway to Arapahoe

This year, Denver Pridefest is bringing the party to 16th Street. Since 1974, Denver Pride “has created a space where the LGBTQ+ community, allies, families, and local businesses come together for a day of joy, celebration, and protest.” There will be live music performances and activities for kids and families.

Happy Pride Month from KUNC!