KUNC podcast explores Colorado’s transformation from 'Hate State' to LGBTQ+ ally

Thirty years ago, Colorado received a nickname it never wanted -- “the Hate State.” The Colorado Dream: Ending the Hate State investigates that dark time in the state’s recent history, and the activism, legislation and progress that followed, through the stories of LGBTQ+ people and allies working to make Colorado a welcoming place for all.

Hosted by KUNC Senior Managing Editor and Reporter Stephanie Daniel, The Colorado Dream: Ending the Hate State examines the impact and aftermath of Amendment 2, the 1992 legislation that was challenged and struck down by the US Supreme Court in the first case to address anti-discrimination protections for gay, lesbian and bisexual people, and explores the decades-long evolution towards equality that continues today.

This season will feature the stories a non-binary teen and their parent who are working through their identity journey together; a Northern Colorado doctor who took it upon himself to learn how to best provide care to his LGBTQ+ patients; and a librarian in Greeley who took over a Pride event after it was cancelled due to an anti-drag ban.

In an attempt to promote understanding, the 5-part broadcast and podcast series will also explore the arguments people use and the political positions they take to restrict LGBTQ+ rights and activities. Like the motivations behind a Northern Colorado parent who is leading a campaign to increase parental rights and limit gender identity exploration. And the deaths threats and online hate a queer woman received while running for a local school board.

Previous seasons of The Colorado Dream have won awards from Colorado Broadcasters Association and was named Best Podcast to Represent Colorado by Lifehacker.

A trailer for the new season of The Colorado Dream is available now. New podcast episodes will drop on all major platforms every Monday beginning October 7 and will be broadcast on KUNC on Mondays at 9:30am and 6:00pm. New podcast episodes will drop on all major platforms every Monday.