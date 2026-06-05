Ski Resorts gearing up for summer season full of sightseeing, outdoor recreation

Ski resorts across Colorado are transitioning to the summer season, where ski lifts will offer breathtaking views of the Rocky Mountains, and others plan to offer mountain biking, hiking and much more.

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Here are a few places along the Front Range and in the state where guests can take advantage of the various summer activities being offered.

Vail Mountain Resort - Vail

Vail.com Youngsters can enjoy the views across the mountains while engaging in fun activities at Vail Mountain Resort.

Vail offers breathtaking views, while the gondolas give guests amazing sights from 10,000 feet. Kids 12 and under ride free with an adult purchase of a Scenic Ride Ticket. The famed GoPro Mountain Games, which celebrate adventure sports, art and music will return this month, June 4 - 7.

Winter Park Resort - Winter Park

WinterParkResort.com The gondolas at Winter Park offer guests amazing views of the Rocky Mountains up to 10,700 feet along with panoramic views of the Continental Divide.

Winter Park features hiking on high alpine trails, e-Bike rides, dining and trying out golfing skills at the 18 hole putting course.

Copper Mountain Resort - Frisco

CopperColorado.com Kids and adults can experience the thrills of riding the Rocky Mountain Coaster as part of several summer activities taking place this season at Copper Mountain.

The Rocky Mountain Coaster is one highlight of the summer activities being offered at Copper Mountain. Guests can also play some golf, ride go-karts and take part in guided nature hikes.

Steamboat Springs Resort - Steamboat Springs

Steamboat.com Gondolas at Steamboat Springs offer fantastic view of the Rockies. Just one of several activities being offered this summer season.

For the summer season, Steamboat Springs is offering themed nights, including guided hikes complete with a lunch on the weekends, movies on the mountain on Saturday nights, and its pro rodeo series on Fridays and Saturdays.

Crested Butte

skicb.com Crested Butte's Bike Park allows for diehard cyclists to experience mountain biking with amazing views all summer long.

Crested Butte is offering programs this summer for the kids to enjoy, along with hiking, lift views, mountain biking and disc golf in both long and short courses.