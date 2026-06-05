Ski Resorts gearing up for summer season full of sightseeing, outdoor recreation
Ski resorts across Colorado are transitioning to the summer season, where ski lifts will offer breathtaking views of the Rocky Mountains, and others plan to offer mountain biking, hiking and much more.
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Here are a few places along the Front Range and in the state where guests can take advantage of the various summer activities being offered.
Vail Mountain Resort - Vail
Vail offers breathtaking views, while the gondolas give guests amazing sights from 10,000 feet. Kids 12 and under ride free with an adult purchase of a Scenic Ride Ticket. The famed GoPro Mountain Games, which celebrate adventure sports, art and music will return this month, June 4 - 7.
Winter Park Resort - Winter Park
Winter Park features hiking on high alpine trails, e-Bike rides, dining and trying out golfing skills at the 18 hole putting course.
Copper Mountain Resort - Frisco
The Rocky Mountain Coaster is one highlight of the summer activities being offered at Copper Mountain. Guests can also play some golf, ride go-karts and take part in guided nature hikes.
Steamboat Springs Resort - Steamboat Springs
For the summer season, Steamboat Springs is offering themed nights, including guided hikes complete with a lunch on the weekends, movies on the mountain on Saturday nights, and its pro rodeo series on Fridays and Saturdays.
Crested Butte
Crested Butte is offering programs this summer for the kids to enjoy, along with hiking, lift views, mountain biking and disc golf in both long and short courses.