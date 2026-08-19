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Parks and Wildlife, Keep Routt Wild watch big game numbers heading into hunting season

KUNC | By Nick Slater, Steamboat Pilot
Published August 19, 2026 at 10:14 AM MDT
An adult elk with large antlers stands against a greyish-blue sky in a field of wild wheat.
Wayne D. Lewis/Colorado Parks and Wildlife
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Steamboat Pilot
Colorado Parks and Wildlife offers hunting licenses for 10 big game species: elk, mule deer, white-tailed deer, Rocky Mountain bighorn sheep, desert bighorn sheep, mountain goats, moose, pronghorn, black bears and mountain lions. Officials are keeping an eye on big game populations and the impacts of ongoing drought.

As Yampa Valley hunters gear up for the upcoming big game seasons, last winter’s anemic snowfall has raised questions regarding the health of local herds.

However, while Steamboat’s ski season suffered, local animals fared well.

“In the short term, last winter’s light snowpack and mild temperatures were a benefit for our big game herds,” said Colorado Parks and Wildlife spokesperson Rachael Gonzalez. “Winter forage was more readily available, and animals didn’t need to burn as much fat to move through deep snow and thermoregulate.”

Local conservation organization Keep Routt Wild is dedicated to preserving the county’s wildlife and environmental integrity and uses the Parks and Wildlife data as one of the tools in its conservation efforts.

“This past winter was actually wonderful for wildlife,” said Keep Routt Wild President Larry Desjardin. “The mild weather and snowfall didn’t impact the herds and animals as much as colder weather and deeper snowfall typically does.”

To read the entire article, visit The Steamboat Pilot.
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News Steamboat Pilot Big GameHuntingWildlifeDrought
Nick Slater, Steamboat Pilot
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