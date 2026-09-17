Breck Film Fest looks at where Colorado's film industry is headed — and the people behind it

Before the Sundance Film Festival makes its way to Boulder, the Breck Film Fest has its moment in the spotlight. It’s back for its 46th year from Sept. 17-20, and they’re showing over 90 different shorts, thrillers, comedies and more.

Get top headlines and KUNC reporting directly to your mailbox each week when you subscribe to In The NoCo.

“It is an absolute action-packed four days,” Breck Film Fest’s Programming and Operations Manager Cait McCluskie said. “We have people traveling in from Australia, the U.K., Canada, all across the U.S.”

The fest is certainly leaning into how film – and the hype around it – is growing across the state. There are nearly 35 Colorado premieres being shown. Another film – Nuisance Bear – is being co-presented with the Sundance Film Festival, the first partnership Breck Film Fest has done with another film festival. There is also a panel looking at the state of the film industry in Colorado.

Courtesy of Breck Film Fest This year's Breck Film Fest has 55 films with filmmakers in attendance, some of which are traveling internationally to be there. The goal is to have these directors explain their thoughts behind their work and answer questions from the audience.

The Breck Film Fest is also recognizing the women who make these films possible. Nearly half of the festival lineup this year features at least one female director – the largest share the festival has ever reached. McCluskie said that is huge considering how female directors are getting pulled back in the industry .

“For the Barbie year, it felt like there were these great strides,” McCluskie said. “Then the last couple years it actually feels like studios are going in the opposite direction, which is just so disheartening.”

There are plenty of bars and restaurants hosting after parties, and the fest is creating its first outdoor VIP lounge so visitors can enjoy the mountain views in-between films.

“I think it's going to be really unique and special, and really speaks to our identity as a festival that's not just like sitting in the dark watching films,” McCluskie said. “(We’re) also coming together as a community, getting to enjoy the most beautiful mountains around, and it's just the perfect place for that.”

Courtesy of Breck Film Fest The Girls in STEM film festival is only one of the many activities happening over the weekend. More than 90 films will be on display, as well as several panels and after parties.

There’s also a focus on fostering the next generation of female filmmakers. Middle schoolers from Keystone Science School will get a crash course from cinematographers and filmmakers on how to write, shoot and edit their own film. They also have female directors speak with the girls about how they got into the industry and what they have learned.

On Sunday, the girls get to watch their films on the big screen at the Riverwalk Center, the largest venue in Breckenridge. They get dressed up, walk the red carpet and have their own paparazzi moment.

McCluskie said it's empowering to learn how to share stories through film at a young age.

“I grew up loving movies, but I didn't make a movie till I was in college,” McCluskie said. “Getting to teach them this now, I expect a lot of these girls to go on into filmmaking, and a lot of them do it year after year after year, so it's an incredibly special program.”

Courtesy of Breck Film Fest In addition to filming, the middle schoolers get taught by actors on how to act. For some of these girls, this is the first time they've ever directed or created their own film before.

Whether or not someone is a die-hard movie buff or not, McCluskie hopes everyone who attends leaves with one movie that they can’t get out of their head.

“Maybe it's an environmental documentary, and it changes the way that you donate your money, or it changes the way that you recycle. Or maybe it's a really great drama about mental health, and it changes the way that you talk about mental health with your friends or your family,” McCluskie said. “I think movies have this amazing way to inspire us and educate us and bring us together just as human beings.”

You can see the full schedule of films here .

Breckenridge Film Fest is a financial supporter of KUNC.