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Looking for "Mora" success at CSU: A conversation with CSU's head football coach

KUNC | By Marty Lenz
Published September 18, 2026 at 7:05 AM MDT
Members of the Colorado State University athletic department pose with the newest football head coach with a team jersey.
Michael Lyle, Jr.
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KUNC
Colorado State University Athletic Director John Weber (l.), new football head coach Jim Mora (c.) and University President Amy Parsons pose during an introduction press conference at CSU's Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins, CO., on Monday, December 1. Mora was formally introduced as the 25th head coach in the program's history.

The biggest game in Canvas Stadium history is Saturday. No. 11 BYU comes to town as a well-established college football program and brand.

The two programs are not unfamiliar with each other. Brigham Young University and Colorado State University were in the same conference for decades as members of the WAC, and Mountain West Conference.

Saturday marks the 70th time these programs have met. BYU holds the overall series lead 39–27–3. The last time they played was in 2010. CSU's last win over the Cougars came in 2003.

KUNC's Marty Lenz caught up with first year Coach Jim Mora on the challenge of playing BYU, current state of the CSU program, expectations, and more...
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Marty Lenz
Marty Lenz is a multi-award-winning media, broadcasting, and digital professional with over 30 years of experience.
See stories by Marty Lenz