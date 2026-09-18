Looking for "Mora" success at CSU: A conversation with CSU's head football coach

The biggest game in Canvas Stadium history is Saturday. No. 11 BYU comes to town as a well-established college football program and brand.

The two programs are not unfamiliar with each other. Brigham Young University and Colorado State University were in the same conference for decades as members of the WAC, and Mountain West Conference.

Saturday marks the 70th time these programs have met. BYU holds the overall series lead 39–27–3. The last time they played was in 2010. CSU's last win over the Cougars came in 2003.

KUNC's Marty Lenz caught up with first year Coach Jim Mora on the challenge of playing BYU, current state of the CSU program, expectations, and more...

