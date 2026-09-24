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Record high diesel "driving" higher costs

KUNC | By Marty Lenz
Published September 24, 2026 at 8:33 AM MDT
Several pump jacks in operation at dusk.
Hugh Carey
/
The Colorado Sun
Flaring chimneys and pump jacks operate on oil and gas fields in Jackson County, in this 2022 photo.  The Colorado Air Pollution Control Division has missed its EPA deadline to rewrite permits for a Weld County oil and gas complex. That has prompted an environmental group to state it will take legal action against the EPA for it will sue the federal agency for delaying its takeover of the permits.

Diesel hit a record high nationwide average of $6.53 per gallon this week. Colorado also hit a record with $6.22 per gallon.

Diesel fuel, and/or its components, touch almost everything in and with the supply chain; the global economy runs on diesel. Costs have already been passed on to consumers, and more could be, as the war with Iran persists.

KUNC's Marty Lenz asked Zac Rogers, Associate Professor of Operations and Supply Chain Management at Colorado State University, about the direct and indirect impacts of high diesel prices on the supply chain, industry, and our own personal finances.
Tags
News DieselGlobal Food SupplyCost of livingIran WarEconomyEconomic Numbers
Marty Lenz
Marty Lenz is a multi-award-winning media, broadcasting, and digital professional with over 30 years of experience.
See stories by Marty Lenz