Record high diesel "driving" higher costs

Diesel hit a record high nationwide average of $6.53 per gallon this week. Colorado also hit a record with $6.22 per gallon.

Diesel fuel, and/or its components, touch almost everything in and with the supply chain; the global economy runs on diesel. Costs have already been passed on to consumers, and more could be, as the war with Iran persists.

KUNC's Marty Lenz asked Zac Rogers, Associate Professor of Operations and Supply Chain Management at Colorado State University, about the direct and indirect impacts of high diesel prices on the supply chain, industry, and our own personal finances.