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Colorado targets cuts to addiction recovery coaches as Medicaid spending jumps 286%

KUNC | By Jennifer Brown,
Marty Lenz
Published September 29, 2026 at 9:38 AM MDT
Women hold large photos of men in uniform.
Josh Reynolds
/
AP
Kathleen Scarpone, left, of Kingston, N.H., and Cheryl Juaire, second from left, of Marlborough, Mass., protest in front of the Arthur M. Sackler Museum, at Harvard University, April 12, 2019, in Cambridge, Mass. Scarpone, who lost her son to OxyContin addiction, and Juarie addressed three Sackler family members during a virtual U.S. Bankruptcy Court hearing, Thursday, March 10, 2022.

Peer coaches who have gone through addiction recovery, and spent time in jail or without housing, help others navigate the journey were allocated funds from the state legislature via Medicaid. $35,000 in state funds the first year and about $54,000 the second year. However that funding then eventual costs were WAY off: Last year, “peer and support services” cost $293 million, split between federal and state funds. It covered services for 35,000 people per month.

The spending was discussed during a recent meeting of the state Commission on Medicaid, which includes 10 lawmakers charged with coming up with solutions to create a sustainable Medicaid budget. The numbers enraged lawmakers, who unloaded a round of attacks on peer services, and any other services Medicaid is paying for that are provided by unlicensed clinicians. That includes peer counselors who are running sober living homes across the state.

Read the full article on the Colorado Sun's website.

Colorado targets cuts to addiction recovery coaches as Medicaid spending jumps 286%
Tags
News Addiction TreatmentAddictionSubstance AbuseMedicaidMedicare Fraud
Jennifer Brown
Jennifer Brown writes about mental health, the child welfare system, the disability community and homelessness for The Colorado Sun. As a former Montana 4-H kid, she also loves writing about agriculture and ranching. Brown previously worked at the Hungry Horse News in Montana, the Tyler Morning Telegraph in Texas, The Associated Press in Oklahoma City, and The Denver Post before helping found The Sun in 2018.
See stories by Jennifer Brown
Marty Lenz
Marty Lenz is a multi-award-winning media, broadcasting, and digital professional with over 30 years of experience.
See stories by Marty Lenz