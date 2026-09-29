Colorado targets cuts to addiction recovery coaches as Medicaid spending jumps 286%

Peer coaches who have gone through addiction recovery, and spent time in jail or without housing, help others navigate the journey were allocated funds from the state legislature via Medicaid. $35,000 in state funds the first year and about $54,000 the second year. However that funding then eventual costs were WAY off: Last year, “peer and support services” cost $293 million, split between federal and state funds. It covered services for 35,000 people per month.

The spending was discussed during a recent meeting of the state Commission on Medicaid, which includes 10 lawmakers charged with coming up with solutions to create a sustainable Medicaid budget. The numbers enraged lawmakers, who unloaded a round of attacks on peer services, and any other services Medicaid is paying for that are provided by unlicensed clinicians. That includes peer counselors who are running sober living homes across the state.

Read the full article on the Colorado Sun's website.