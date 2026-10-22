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Rejection rates jumped in states that began requiring ID numbers on ballots. Colorado could be next?

KUNC | By Colleen Slevin,
Olivia PrentzelMarty Lenz
Published October 22, 2026 at 9:19 AM MDT
A voter casts a ballot in front of the Denver Museum of Nature and Science on Election Day, June 6, 2023.
Kevin J. Beaty
/
Denverite
A voter casts a ballot in front of the Denver Museum of Nature and Science on Election Day, June 6, 2023.

Other states that passed identification requirements similar to what Colorado voters are being asked to approve this November led to an initial spike in rejected mail ballots.

Colorado voters are deciding whether to pass Amendment 84, which would require them to provide the last digits of their Social Security, driver’s license or state identification cards, in addition to their signatures, when returning their mail ballots.

Three states that have passed laws requiring more identification to vote by mail in recent years saw an increase in the number of ballots that were rejected.

Rejection rates in Georgia, Texas and Virginia eventually decreased, but only Virginia saw its rejection rate return to where it had been before the ID requirement was added, according to data from the Voting Rights Lab, a nonpartisan nonprofit.

The mail-in ballot system is Colorado’s primary method of voting while mail ballots in Texas are mainly limited to people who are over age 65 or disabled. But the identification requirements to vote by mail in Texas are similar to what Amendment 84 is proposing in Colorado.

Marty Lenz spoke with Colorado Sun Reporter Colleen Slevin.

Read the full article:

Rejection rates jumped in states that began requiring ID numbers on ballots. Colorado could be next.
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News Mail-in BallotsVoting by mail2026 Election Voter ID Laws
Colleen Slevin
Colorado journalist Colleen Slevin was a reporter for The Associated Press for 26 years.
See stories by Colleen Slevin
Olivia Prentzel
Olivia Prentzel covers breaking news and a wide range of other important issues impacting Coloradans for The Colorado Sun, where she has been a staff writer since 2021. At The Sun, she has covered wildfires, criminal justice, the environment, child welfare and more.
See stories by Olivia Prentzel
Marty Lenz
Marty Lenz is a multi-award-winning media, broadcasting, and digital professional with over 30 years of experience.
See stories by Marty Lenz