Rejection rates jumped in states that began requiring ID numbers on ballots. Colorado could be next?

Other states that passed identification requirements similar to what Colorado voters are being asked to approve this November led to an initial spike in rejected mail ballots.

Colorado voters are deciding whether to pass Amendment 84, which would require them to provide the last digits of their Social Security, driver’s license or state identification cards, in addition to their signatures, when returning their mail ballots.

Three states that have passed laws requiring more identification to vote by mail in recent years saw an increase in the number of ballots that were rejected.

Rejection rates in Georgia, Texas and Virginia eventually decreased, but only Virginia saw its rejection rate return to where it had been before the ID requirement was added, according to data from the Voting Rights Lab, a nonpartisan nonprofit.

The mail-in ballot system is Colorado’s primary method of voting while mail ballots in Texas are mainly limited to people who are over age 65 or disabled. But the identification requirements to vote by mail in Texas are similar to what Amendment 84 is proposing in Colorado.

Marty Lenz spoke with Colorado Sun Reporter Colleen Slevin.

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