DOJ monitors will not enter Adams County voting centers after rejecting state conditions

U.S. Department of Justice monitors will not enter Adams County voting centers on Election Day after rejecting restrictions set by the Colorado secretary of state’s office, the latest development in a back-and-forth between state and federal officials.

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold told the Justice Department Thursday morning that its monitors could enter only if accompanied by state-appointed observers at all times. They would have been required to observe and take notes from designated areas and could communicate only with each voting center’s lead official about accessible voting equipment and bilingual poll workers.

The monitors also would have been prohibited from speaking with voters, accessing voting equipment, leaving their designated areas, taking photographs or recording video or audio.

“While we appreciate your efforts to accommodate us, we will have to decline your offer,” the Justice Department responded. “Our monitors will remain outside of polling places and not come within 100 feet of the building in accordance with Colorado state law.”

Griswold said in a statement that her office will take any signs of voter intimidation seriously.

“It is illegal for anyone, including the DOJ, to intimidate or interfere with voters outside of voter centers,” she said.

Griswold amended Colorado’s election rules Oct. 9 to require official observers to receive state authorization before entering voting centers. On Oct. 20, the Justice Department requested permission to observe voting in Adams County. The department said the monitoring was meant to ensure compliance with federal voting laws, but some Colorado election officials raised concerns about potential voter intimidation.

Adams County Clerk Josh Zygielbaum said Thursday that election workers will be ready to help voters on Election Day.

“Adams County is committed to making sure every eligible voter has their voice heard,” he said.