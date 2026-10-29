Southwestern Colorado flooding by the numbers: 540 damaged homes, 40 rescue missions and counting

Days after historic flooding swept through southwestern Colorado, the scope of the destruction is still coming into focus.

Emergency responders shared early statistics at an Archuleta County community meeting Tuesday. Transportation officials are requesting millions of dollars in federal aid. As new information comes to light, it offers a glimpse into the devastating impacts of the floods.

But these facts and figures are changing quickly, and they don’t fully capture the losses, strain and sense of community caused by the flooding.

The flooding impacted 12 counties in southern Colorado and more around the Four Corners. It was caused by a storm that began Wednesday, bringing tropical moisture from the Pacific Ocean and the remnants of Hurricane Trudy to the region.

Marty Lenz spoke with Shannon Mullane from the Colorado Sun who has covered the flooding.

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