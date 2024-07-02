Shannon Mullane, The Colorado Sun
-
Colorado climate experts say hot and dry conditions this summer could push the state into drought statusColorado's water report looks pretty good right now. The state's average snowpack has filled reservoirs mostly to capacity and precipitation has been consistent. But climate experts are still worried. They say hot and dry conditions ahead could push Colorado into drought. The Colorado Sun Editor Larry Ryckman joined KUNC's Michael Lyle, Jr. to further discuss this issue.