Colorado State Patrol is using a recent crash between a motorcycle and a deer as a reminder that November is “peak wildlife crash season.”

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The incident happened on Oct. 11 around 7:21 a.m. on Hwy. 285, just south of Conifer. That’s near Aspen Park.

After receiving a call about the crash, CSP troopers arrived on scene to find debris from the wreck, and another motorcycle rider was in the median. That person witnessed the crash and directed troopers to the person involved.

After speaking with the motorcycle rider, troopers determined he was driving at a high rate of speed and charged him with two misdemeanors: Engaged in Exhibition of Speed and Reckless Driving.

See the video from the collision:

Watch Motorcycle vs. deer collision

Troopers say the motorcyclist had minor injuries. The motorcycle had to be towed. The deer died at the scene.

Many animals migrate in the late fall and increaaing the amount of wildlife crossing busy highways. CSP wrote in a press release for drivers to maintain “the speed limit and keep your constant attention to your surroundings while driving will help you avoid wildlife crashes.”

