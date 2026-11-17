Colorado will have new state leadership and new money for public schools next year, a rare opportunity to set higher goals for educating the state’s students, a new report says.

The 31-page report released Wednesday by the Keystone Policy Center takes a sweeping look at the state of public education in Colorado before Gov.-elect Phil Weiser takes office in January. Thanks to Colorado voters’ approval of both Proposition NN and Amendment 87, state leaders will be armed with billions of dollars in new long-term funding, setting off a debate over how it should be spent.

Proposition NN, which will send money earmarked for state taxpayer refunds to Colorado public schools, is expected to generate about $330 million in its first year to increase teacher pay, cut class sizes and invest in early childhood programs.

Amendment 87, which will replace Colorado’s flat income tax with a system that will raise taxes on high earners, will result in an estimated $2 billion annually for public schools, childcare and healthcare.

The report paints a picture of a public education system that has found measurable success in preparing students for college and careers in some parts of the state but has also failed to get the majority of students on track with proficient reading and math skills.

Marty Lenz spoke with Erica Breunlin who wrote about this in the Colorado Sun.

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