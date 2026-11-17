This story was produced as part of the Colorado Capitol News Alliance. It first appeared at coloradosun.com.

Turnout, antipathy toward President Donald Trump and the left-leaning views of younger voters in Colorado were the big factors that drove the results in the state’s elections this year.

That’s according to the results of an exit poll from the nonpartisan Colorado Polling Institute released Monday.

The poll was conducted among 606 voters statewide from Oct. 30-Nov. 5 by the institute’s bipartisan polling team of New Bridge Strategy, a Republican firm, and Aspect Strategic, a Democratic firm. The survey had a margin of error of 3.98 percentage points for the statewide results and of 6.7 percentage points for the oversamples the pollsters collected in El Paso and Denver counties to dig deeper into the results in those parts of the state.

Here are five major takeaways from the poll that help explain what happened on Election Day.

Turnout was down among voters who backed Trump in 2024

Exit polls reveal the motivations of voters who cast ballots in an election. But a major part of the story of this year was who didn’t vote.

The Colorado Polling Institute, however, said its results clearly showed a drop-off in a specific set of voters this year: those who voted for Trump rather than then-Vice President Kamala Harris in 2024.

In fact, Kevin Ingham, who leads Aspect Strategic, said while the drop-off in 2024 Trump voters was a national trend, Colorado had one of the country’s biggest turnout changes among Trump voters between 2024 and 2026.

“A lot of Trump voters seem to have stayed home, and a lot of Harris voters seem to have turned out in ‘26,” Ingham said.

In El Paso County, for instance, about half the voters polled there by the Colorado Polling Institute after casting ballots this year had voted for Trump in 2024 and the other half for Harris. But two years ago, Trump won the county by about 10 percentage points.

That indicates the county saw a big drop in turnout among Trump voters this year.

And one of the effects of that turnout dynamic was that voters in the 5th Congressional District, which is based in Colorado Springs, sent a Democrat to Washington for the first time since the district was created 54 years ago.

Nearly half of voters said they were casting a ballot against Trump

Nearly half of voters who participated in the poll said their votes in Colorado congressional races this year were meant to send a signal of opposition to Trump. Just 18% said their votes were meant to send a signal of support for the president.

Mark Schiefelbein / AP President Donald Trump speaks during an event about the relocation of U.S. Space Command headquarters from Colorado to Alabama in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025, in Washington.

It wasn’t just Colorado Democrats who wanted to send a signal of opposition to Trump, though. Ten percent of Republican voters and 49% of unaffiliated voters said they, too, cast their ballots in Colorado congressional races to show their opposition to the president.

That showed up in this year’s election results, where three Republican members of Congress from Colorado who tacked closely to Trump lost their reelection bids as voters swung 10 or more percentage points in their districts toward Democrats. The lone survivor this year was Republican U.S. Rep. Jeff Hurd of Grand Junction, who split from the president on tariffs and healthcare subsidies, even temporarily losing Trump’s endorsement at one point.

When it came to their opinions of Trump, 65% of voters statewide and 60% of voters in El Paso County said they viewed the president unfavorably compared with 32% statewide and 37% in El Paso County who said they viewed him favorably.

“This survey marked his lowest rating that we’ve ever measured statewide,” Ingham said.

The poll had some warning signs for Democrats, too.

Though voters backed Democratic candidates up and down the ballot in Colorado this year, 52% of those polled said they viewed the party unfavorably compared with 45% who said they viewed it favorably.

In El Paso County, 60% of voters, the same share that said they viewed Trump unfavorably, said they viewed the Democratic Party unfavorably.

Victor Marx didn’t consolidate the Republican vote

The poll also shed some light on why Republican gubernatorial candidate Victor Marx, a Christian ministry leader and former Marine, lost so badly to Democratic Attorney General Phil Weiser.

Marx received only 85% of the vote among registered Republicans, according to the poll, while 6% of GOP voters said they backed Weiser in the race. Ninety-eight percent of Democrats, meanwhile, said they voted for Weiser.

“But what really propelled Weiser was his margin among unaffiliateds,” Ingham said. “These voters supported Weiser by a nearly 40-point margin.”

Weiser beat Marx by nearly 28 percentage points, representing the fifth-largest margin of victory for a Colorado gubernatorial candidate in the state’s 150-year history.

Voters’ top issue was no surprise

The poll showed that Colorado voters’ top issue this year was affordability.

“The cost of living right now was definitely a major factor in this election,” said Lori Weigel, who leads New Bridge Strategy. “I think it’s instructive to compare two years ago to where we stand today. We’ve seen that focus on cost of living almost double in those two years.”

Conversely, Colorado voters were less worried about immigration this year compared with 2024.

Adrian O’Farrill / Rocky Mountain PBS via CCNA Colorado Gov. Elect Phil Weiser mingles with supporters at his watch party Nov. 3, 2026 in Denver.

The focus on cost of living among Colorado voters this year makes sense given that the poll showed that 57% said their financial situation had gotten worse over the past year compared with just 14% who said it had improved.

“No matter where you are in the state, no matter what you’re doing, many of Colorado voters are really concerned about their own personal financial situation,” Weigel said.

A generational divide

Weigel said the poll showed a pair of measures raising state revenues and increasing the state’s spending authority passed because of support from younger voters.

Those were Amendment 87, the graduated income tax measure projected to raise about $2 billion annually that was narrowly approved by voters, and Proposition NN, which effectively eliminates state Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights refunds and redirects that money, at first, to education and early childhood programs.

Seventy percent of voters under 45 voted “yes” on Proposition NN and 68% in that age group voted in favor of Amendment 87.

“Those measures lost among voters that are 45 and older,” Weigel said.

Ingham said the “generational schism” in the poll’s results really stood out to him.

“The extent to which these young voters were the ones who, almost single-handedly, passed Amendment 87,” he said, explaining young voters’ effect on the election results. “The size of the margins by which they voted for Democrats.”

Younger voters were also more likely to say they favored socialism.

Just over half of voters who cast ballots in Colorado this year said they have an unfavorable view of socialism, compared with 39% who said they view the political ideology favorably. That mirrored national polling responses.

But 54% of Colorado voters younger than 45 said they view socialism favorably.

“It’s really a massive generation divide,” Weigel said.