Read the special counsel's report on Biden's handling of classified documents

Special counsel Robert Hur has released a report on his investigation into President Biden's handling of classified documents that were found at his home in Delaware and a think tank office in Washington, D.C. Hur has been investigating the matter for more than a year.

While the special counsel has concluded that "no criminal charges are warranted," Hur's report also says that the probe "uncovered evidence that President Biden willfully retained and disclosed classified materials after his vice presidency when he was a private citizen."

Read the full report here:

