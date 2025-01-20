Snoop Dogg and others face heat for performing at Trump s pre-inauguration ball

The rapper Snoop Dogg has been taking criticism all morning for performing at one of President-elect Trump's pre-inauguration events over the weekend.

He, along with rappers Soulja Boy and Rick Ross, performed Sunday at the Crypto Ball — an event honoring Trump, billing him " America's first 'crypto president .' "

Social media users were quick to point out that Snoop Dogg had previously criticized anyone performing for President Trump in 2017. "I'm waiting. I'm gonna roast the f*** outta you," Snoop Dogg said ahead of Trump's first inauguration , calling anyone willing to perform "Uncle Toms."

One of the people defending the rappers is Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, who posted on X, "Performers at least know they are there to perform and get paid, but these politicians who ran their mouth for 4 yrs and are now willing to be there and clap for him, that's who they should be mad at. They lied to you and your criticism/anger should be rightfully directed at them."

Musicians still set to perform at the inauguration today include Carrie Underwood, Jason Aldean and Nelly.

