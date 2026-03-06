© 2026
Colorado Capitol News Alliance
Purplish: A prescription for pesticides? Why lawmakers considered a novel approach to neonics

KUNC | By Bente Birkeland,
Rae Solomon
Published March 6, 2026 at 11:53 AM MST
Marc Arnusch, head of Arnusch Farms in Keenesburg, Colo., sits in his office with a bag full of alfalfa seeds that have been coated with a chemical treatment that includes neonicotinoids. Feb. 4, 2026.
Rae Solomon
/
CPR News
Marc Arnusch, head of Arnusch Farms in Keenesburg, Colo., sits in his office with a bag full of alfalfa seeds that have been coated with a chemical treatment that includes neonicotinoids. Feb. 4, 2026.

For a lot of farmers in Colorado, and across the country, insecticides known as neonicotinoids, or neonics, have been a game-changer. But what’s been a breakthrough for some has been a nightmare for others. Neonics are being blamed for die-offs in domestic bees and native pollinators, and there’s growing concern over their potential impacts on human health as well. This year, some Democratic lawmakers proposed a bold step to reduce the chemicals’ use in Colorado; they wanted farmers to get something like a prescription to be allowed to use neonic-treated seeds.

CPR’s Bente Birkeland and Rae Solomon discuss what those lawmakers tried to do, and why they faced such fierce opposition from the get-go.

Read our coverage:

Purplish is produced by CPR News and the Capitol News Alliance, a collaboration between KUNC News, Colorado Public Radio, Rocky Mountain PBS, and The Colorado Sun, and shared with Rocky Mountain Community Radio and other news organizations across the state. Funding for the Alliance is provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Purplish’s producer is Stephanie Wolf. Sound design and engineering by Shane Rumsey. The theme music is by Brad Turner. Megan Verlee is the executive producer.
Bente Birkeland
Bente Birkeland is an award-winning journalist who joined Colorado Public Radio in August 2018 after a decade of reporting on the Colorado state capitol for the Rocky Mountain Community Radio collaborative and KUNC. In 2017, Bente was named Colorado Journalist of the Year by the Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ), and she was awarded with a National Investigative Reporting Award by SPJ a year later.
Rae Solomon
Rae Solomon is a reporter for CPR News. Her work is shared with KUNC through the Colorado Capitol News Alliance.
