Democrats abandon effort to ban distribution of 3D gun instructions to avoid Jared Polis veto

The Democrats behind a Colorado bill that would make it illegal to build firearms or firearm parts using a 3D printer removed provisions in the measure Friday that also would have prohibited the distribution of digital instructions on how to make the weapons.

House Bill 1144’s main sponsors said they were making the change to avoid a veto from Gov. Jared Polis.

“This amended bill is what the governor tells us he will sign into law,” said state Sen. Tom Sullivan, a Centennial Democrat and lead sponsor of the measure.

The change was made Friday as the Colorado Senate prepared to give preliminary approval to House Bill 1144, which builds on measures passed by Colorado Democrats in recent years attempting to rein in untraceable guns, such as those made with 3D printers.

State Sen. Katie Wallace, a Longmont Democrat and lead sponsor of the bill, said she was frustrated that the governor was demanding the provisions be removed so late in the lawmaking process. (The bill is a few votes from passing the legislature.)

“We still think that there are helpful things in this bill, considering the harms that these technologies can create,” she said. “We appreciate the governor letting us know he would have vetoed the bill without this amendment, and we look forward to fighting another day for it so that we can continue the conversations that my colleague has been having for years here.”

Sullivan — whose son, Alex, was murdered in the 2012 Aurora theater shooting — vowed to bring a bill next year, when Colorado has a new governor, prohibiting the distribution of digital instructions on 3D guns.

The governor’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.

House Bill 1144 would still make it a Class 1 misdemeanor, punishable by jail time and fines, to make a gun with a 3D printer. Second and subsequent offenses would be a Class 5 felony, punishable by a prison sentence and fines.

Students of gunsmithing programs and the programs themselves would be exempt.

The legislature this year has already passed a bill that would expand who can petition a judge to temporarily order the seizure of firearms from a person deemed a significant risk to themselves or others.

The measure, Senate Bill 4, would let institutions like schools and health care systems — not just individuals who work at them — pursue so-called red flag orders. It would also allow for the seizure of firearms from the parents or guardians of children who are determined to be a significant risk to themselves or others.

The bill is awaiting the governor’s signature. He is expected to sign it.

The legislature is also debating a bill that would regulate gun barrels as firearms.

Republicans are universally opposed to the gun control measures brought by Democrats at the Capitol this year, but they are in the minority at the legislature and are mostly powerless to prevent them from passing.

This is a developing story that will be updated.