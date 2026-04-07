Colorado legislature will try again to lower homeowners insurance rates

This story was produced as part of the Colorado Capitol News Alliance. It first appeared at cpr.org.

After a failed effort last session, Colorado lawmakers are making another attempt at bringing down the cost of homeowners insurance.

In the last five years the average premium in the state has gone up 65%, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners. That makes Colorado one of the top-10 most expensive states in the country for homeowners insurance.

Climate experts say that is partly a result of more frequent and damaging weather driven by a warming planet. Since 1980, Colorado has had more than 76 weather-related disasters — including fires, storms, hail and floods that each caused more than $1 billion in damages. And it's getting worse — most of those disasters occurred in the past decade.

A new bill that will soon be considered would require the state to collect one half a percent fee from insurance companies on homeowners insurance policies that would go into an enterprise fund. A state board would then distribute grants to help people purchase hail-resistant roofs, which are more expensive than traditional shingles.

“The goal is that we generate $20 million a year over the first five years, $100 million total,” said Democratic Sen. Kyle Mullica of Thornton. “That is by statute, that's a maximum that an enterprise can generate, and we believe we're going to maximize that. And so I think there'll be real dollars here.”

Mullica came on board to sponsor this year’s bill, after he joined with Republicans to help defeat a similar proposal last session because he worried insurance companies would pass the fee directly to consumers. This year’s version says the “insurer shall not surcharge the fee amount to policyholders.” It’s not yet clear how that may be enforced.

“The main difference this year is that we really put that focus on making sure that there's not a surcharge placed on consumers for this. We obviously need revenue coming in for this grant program to really help folks get these fortified roofs onto their homes and see the benefits, but we wanted to make sure too that it wasn't going to necessarily increase the cost of their homeowner's insurance.”

Unlike the bill last year, the proposal doesn’t offer money to insurance companies who provide plans in wildfire-prone areas.

“But we are not ignoring wildfires either. And we do have a study component in the bill to really look at best practices from that standpoint,” said Mullica.

The goal of the bill is to lower pressure on premiums if fewer homeowners need to replace roofs after a hail storm, because each disaster adds up for insurers — who pass those costs on to their policyholders. According to state figures, hail damage to homes is the biggest driver of those costs. On average, 60 to 70 percent of the amount of premium that people pay across the state is from hail risk, even in places that don’t get hail.

Gov. Jared Polis has called Colorado’s insurance situation a major crisis that drives up costs for homeowners and reduces availability.

“We also have many homeowners who have a lot less choices, even some down to one choice, and to insure with less competition also means higher rates,” Polis said in an earlier interview with CPR News and Rocky Mountain PBS. “So it's become a major problem.”

Andrea Kramar from Rocky Mountain PBS contributed to this report.