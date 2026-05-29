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Colorado Capitol News Alliance
The Colorado Capitol News Alliance is a collaboration between KUNC News, Colorado Public Radio, Rocky Mountain PBS, and The Colorado Sun, with support from news outlets throughout the state. Startup funding for the Alliance was provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Purplish: The Democrats and Republicans who want to be Colorado’s next governor

KUNC | By Bente Birkeland,
Ben MarkusJesse Paul
Published May 29, 2026 at 10:34 AM MDT
Voting at a polling station in Breckenridge’s community center on March 5, 2024.
Hart Van Denburg
/
CPR News
Voting at a polling station in Breckenridge’s community center on March 5, 2024.

Colorado’s primary elections are just around the corner. And there’s a lot riding on them — all of the statewide constitutional offices are on the ballot — and thanks to term limits, all of those races are wide open, including Colorado’s top office: governor. The fields include a who’s who of Colorado politics, and one newcomer who may have the potential to shake things up.

CPR’s Bente Birkeland talks with The Colorado Sun’s Jesse Paul and CPR’s Ben Markus about who’s on the Democratic and Republican tickets and the dynamics at play as they vie for votes. The five hopefuls on the ballot are running at a time when both parties are doing a bit of soul searching, and Coloradans on both sides of the aisle seem frustrated with the status quo.

Catch up on our latest coverage:

Purplish is produced by CPR News and the Capitol News Alliance, a collaboration between KUNC News, Colorado Public Radio, Rocky Mountain PBS, and The Colorado Sun, and shared with Rocky Mountain Community Radio and other news organizations across the state. Startup funding for the Alliance was provided, in part, by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Purplish’s producer is Stephanie Wolf. Sound design and engineering by Shane Rumsey. The theme music is by Brad Turner. Megan Verlee is the executive producer.
Tags
Politics Colorado Capitol News AllianceColorado PrimaryColorado PoliticsPurplishJared PolisMichael BennetPhil WeiserBarbara KirkmeyerScott BottomsVictor Marx2026 Gubernatorial Race2026 Election
Bente Birkeland
Bente Birkeland is an award-winning journalist who joined Colorado Public Radio in August 2018 after a decade of reporting on the Colorado state capitol for the Rocky Mountain Community Radio collaborative and KUNC. In 2017, Bente was named Colorado Journalist of the Year by the Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ), and she was awarded with a National Investigative Reporting Award by SPJ a year later.
See stories by Bente Birkeland
Ben Markus
Ben Markus is an investigative reporter for Colorado Public Radio. Ben joined Colorado Public Radio in April 2011 as a general assignment reporter. He was named business reporter in 2017 and became the investigative reporter in 2019. As a business reporter, he shaped CPR's business and economics coverage creating dozens of databases to track the important drivers that define the Colorado economy.
See stories by Ben Markus
Jesse Paul
Jesse Paul is a Denver-based political reporter and editor at The Colorado Sun, covering the state legislature, Congress and local politics. He is the author of The Unaffiliated newsletter and also occasionally fills in on breaking news coverage.
See stories by Jesse Paul