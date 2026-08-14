KUNC receives national recognition with Edward R. Murrow Award for Overall Excellence

KUNC is excited to share the newsroom has won a National Murrow Award for Overall Excellence in small-market radio.

The designation is one of the most prestigious and highly held awards in broadcast and digital journalism. Presented by the Radio Television Digital News Association, the awards “recognize local and national news stories that uphold the RTDNA Code of Ethics, demonstrate technical expertise and exemplify the importance and impact of journalism as a service to the community.”

“Winning an Edward R. Murrow Award for Overall Excellence is an incredible honor and a reflection of the work our newsroom does every day. From newscasts to features and podcasts, our goal is to serve our communities with accurate, independent journalism worthy of the public’s trust," KUNC interim news director Stephanie Daniel said. "I’m incredibly proud of our team and their commitment to this work.”

"This award recognizes overall news excellence, a testament to KUNC as a journalistic super station," Ann Alquist, KUNC's Interim CEO, said. "Behind this award is a newsroom that centers its journalism to respond to the information needs of northern Colorado. And behind that newsroom is a community of devoted supporters who listen and contribute so that every resident has access to free and reliable information about where they live."