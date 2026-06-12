Governor Candidate Conversations: Victor Marx

Editor's note: KUNC is publishing un-edited interviews with the Republican and Democratic gubernatorial candidates so the public can view their answers in a transparent and unfiltered manner. Their answers may include statements that are not supported by evidence.

Colorado voters will choose a new governor this year, with Governor Jared Polis term-limited and unable to seek a third term. Ahead of the June 30 primary election, KUNC is interviewing each of the Democratic and Republican candidates running to replace him.

Next in our series is Republican candidate and CEO of the religious nonprofit All Things Possible Ministries, Victor Marx. KUNC host Mike Lyle sat down with Marx to discuss his campaign, priorities, and the issues facing Colorado voters.

MIKE LYLE: A top concern for Colorado voters right now is affordability. What are some specific policies that you would implement as governor to bring down Coloradans' everyday cost of living?

VICTOR MARX: Well, the root cause is what we have to address first, which is overspending. They're addicted to spending up there at the Capitol. So, one of my main focuses is to first do an in-depth audit on where the money is going, and then cut regulations. We have to modernize the way the state does business. We're decades behind where we could be with workflow and accountability. It's just an old way of thinking that no one has modernized the state government at this point, and that impedes the ability to save money, and it's a liability against what we… it's just a liability.

LYLE: Now, other than affordability, what are two other top issues that you would prioritize as governor, and how would you address them?

MARX: Well, the cost of living is the first one. As I got a picture, a text from my daughter this morning, the cost of fuel, as she's, you know, saving up. It’s difficult for the younger generation to even think about getting their own place, buying a home. For regular folks, whether it's just electricity, whether it's health insurance, whether they can afford to rent, we live in a state where the cost of living has gone up 30%. So, man, cost of living is big.

Public safety is another one. People don't feel safe in Colorado anymore. All you have to do is watch the news or scroll on social media to see the number of the results of what I would call ‘soft on crime’ laws that have been passed. Next is taxes and fees — we're being over-taxed, and fee is another term for tax in my opinion, at this point. So, I'm confident that when we step in to that seat, it won't be day one, we start deciding what we're going to do. We're already planning now. We're putting strategies together, we're engaging real-life subject matter experts who've made it in the real world, not government.

Mike Sweeney, Special to The Colorado Sun Gubernatorial candidate Victor Marx waves to delegates during the Colorado Republican Assembly held Saturday at Massari Arena at Colorado State University Pueblo.

We're going to be releasing our 100-day plan here pretty soon, and it's going to stagger some people, and that we're excited about. But our goal is to make our state livable again, and that's what Coloradans want, and that's why I bring the benefit as an outsider who, you know, is a proven leader who is not inundated or inoculated because of politics.

LYLE: Now, many Coloradans are also worried about the state of our democracy. So, when it comes to the democratic process, what is working and what is not, and what would you do to address those problems?

MARX: Interesting, I've been asked this before. It's a question I didn't think I'd be asked, but I think this — Coloradans are working too much, they're receiving too little pay, and they're being taxed by an overspending government that the only way the government can keep up with what's going on is to pass on their habitual addictive spending patterns to us, the people. I'm telling you, Coloradans are sick of it. The pain point is so high that that's exactly why they're going to elect me.

I'll say it with clarity and confidence because of what we do: I'm going to win the primary, and I think handily. The Democrats are absolutely terrified because they've been attacking me already for quite some time. But this is not about me, it's about the hard-working families that want to stay in our beautiful state. I've talked to so many that have already left. I've talked to people who said they'll come back when I win.

But you just think about the farmers, generational farmers, that their kids graduate from high school but won't stay because they can't afford to be part of what's going on. The ranchers? This is painful. I see it, and I talk to people in every class of working people — again, whether it's farmers, ranchers, whether it's, you know, people in the health care industry, people in the government. I just had someone in law enforcement working for the state, man, his wife pulled over, and he's a key individual, gave me a hug, we were doing a honk and wave, and she came up, hugged my neck with her kid, and just said, ‘I don't think people know how bad it is to work under this administration,’ and I said, ‘Well, that's why we're going to change it.’

So, unfortunately, our government is working overtime against our taxpayers. They keep introducing new fees, new taxes. We just need an outsider, a different thinker, someone that is not beholden to anyone. And I can't — I cannot express that enough. In the short time I've been in this field, this space, I come in as a fighter, and I'm like, this stuff is wrapped around the axle like I can't even believe. It's politicians who's caused this, those currently running for the governor's position.

Kevin J. Beaty / Denverite Colorado gubernatorial candidate Victor Marx stands in his Colorado Springs recording studio, on a property that houses his nonprofit's headquarters and combat training facilities. May 14, 2026.

So, I'm like, if you want more of the same and career politicians, vote for them. If you want to have a chance for real change, with a no bs guy who don't give a flying squirrel sack about some of the nonsense that's going on. Yeah, mark that ballot and turn it in for Victor Marx, so we can get some stuff done.

LYLE: Finally, Coloradans have repeatedly chosen Democrats for all of Colorado's statewide offices over Republicans in recent years, including the governor's office. So, why are you the Republican to change that trend?

MARX: Well, it's been 24 years since we've had a Republican governor, and I believe the Republican party has been highly dysfunctional, and it hadn't motivated Republicans to get out and vote. The pain point hasn't been that high like it is right now, where they go, oh my gosh, we can't do this any longer. So, there's a difference between being insulted and slapped and punched. I think Republicans, and even unaffiliates and independents, say they're used to getting insulted and slapped by the government. They've been punked, and they're not going to take it any longer.

So, Coloradans are done with this period, and we're seeing it — more people are leaving the state than moving in. It's Colorado. This is this is where God showed off when He made our nation. I'll tell you, when I travel, and I tell people I’m from Colorado, you just hear them go, 'Oh my gosh,’ they believe it. It's the promised land. I mean, you got planes, you got mountains, you got rivers, streams, fishing, hunting, outdoors, and you got the big city for people who love, you know, art, shopping, and all that. But are people going to Denver anymore for that? Not a chance, because the problems we're facing… it even affects the Democrats.

Did you know we had a very successful Democratic business person hold a fundraiser for us in downtown Denver, invited all their friends — including three people from the AGs office, that was pretty funny. I knew they were from the AGs office, their arms were crossed, they looked like they were sucking on lemons. I'm like, here's the deal: Coloradans, I don't care if it's Republican, unaffiliates, or Democrats, we're all Coloradans. Do we want change? So, they do, even the Democrats that are moderate – the extremists on both sides, they're just crazy in their ideology. But Colorado is facing serious problems, and we need serious leaders — people with experience in business, not just these ideological warriors, and I have the experience, bar none.