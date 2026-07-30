Purplish: Colorado turns 150 and it’s always been a little bit ‘purple-ish’

Since it became a state 150 years ago, Colorado’s political identity has always been hard to pin down. It’s been a lot of things at once, a place of contradictions that, at times, puts the state at the forefront of change including women’s suffrage and civil rights. At other times, political power rested with those interested in turning back the clock.

As the state marks its 150th statehood anniversary, CPR’s Bente Birkeland and Arlo Pérez Esquivel examine two significant chapters in Colorado’s political history that exemplify this push and pull, while also asking what those periods tell us about the present political moment.

Live Event:

Do you want to watch an episode of Purplish get made? Join us for a live event, “The Great Colorado Ballot-O-Rama.” Get answers to your burning questions about the proposals and issues you’ll see on your ballot this fall from reporters from across the CCNA network, who will sit down in our hot seat, with CPR's Bente Birkeland and Jesse Paul from The Colorado Sun hosting. Look for tickets here.

Purplish is produced by CPR News and the Capitol News Alliance, a collaboration between KUNC News, Colorado Public Radio, Rocky Mountain PBS, and The Colorado Sun, and shared with Rocky Mountain Community Radio and other news organizations across the state. Startup funding for the Alliance was provided, in part, by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Purplish’s producer is Stephanie Wolf. Sound design and engineering by Shane Rumsey. Story editing from Nicole Vap. The theme music is by Brad Turner. Other music in this episode is courtesy of Blue Dot Sessions. Additional reporting from Colorado Matters' Hayley Sanchez and CPR’s Stephanie Wolf. Megan Verlee is CPR News’ executive producer of podcasts.