© 2026
NPR News, Colorado Stories
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Colorado Capitol News Alliance
The Colorado Capitol News Alliance is a collaboration between KUNC News, Colorado Public Radio, Rocky Mountain PBS, and The Colorado Sun, with support from news outlets throughout the state. Startup funding for the Alliance was provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Jefferson County Public Schools is suing the Trump Administration

Colorado Capitol News Alliance | By Alejandro A. Alonso Galva
Published July 30, 2026 at 6:00 AM MDT
Jefferson County Schools; gender identity policies, which allows students to use locker rooms, bathrooms and overnight accommodation with the gender they identify with, have come under fire by the U.S. Department of Education.
Jenny Brundin
/
CPR News
Jefferson County Schools; gender identity policies, which allows students to use locker rooms, bathrooms and overnight accommodation with the gender they identify with, have come under fire by the U.S. Department of Education.

This story was produced as part of the Colorado Capitol News Alliance. It first appeared at cpr.org.

Jefferson County Public Schools is suing the Trump administration. District officials say the move is in response to a threat to cut federal funding over its transgender policies.

“Every student belongs in Jeffco. Our schools will continue to provide safe, welcoming learning environments where every student is treated with dignity and respect and has the opportunity to learn, grow, and succeed,” Rob Stein, the interim superintendent, said in a statement. “We know this issue has generated strong opinions and considerable public attention. Our focus, however, remains where it has always been—on students.”

The U.S. Department of Education has threatened to take away more than $50 million dollars in K-12 funding from the school district. The Trump administration sent district officials a warning letter in June saying they had violated federal Title IX rules by allowing transgender students assigned male at birth to use girls bathrooms and locker rooms, share overnight accommodations with female students, and participate in girls sports. Federal officials said those policies allegedly cost some female students spots on teams.

The action against Jefferson County is part of a broader, nationwide shift in how the Department of Education is approaching gender identity in schools. The OCR is currently conducting dozens of similar Title IX investigations into school districts across the country.

The district said the administration’s claim was based on a “factual misunderstanding” and said it has tried to mediate the issue with the administration in good faith. It also said the new federal guidelines and current Colorado law are in conflict and asked a court to provide clarity for which directions the district must follow.

Colorado’s Anti-Discrimination Act requires schools to accommodate students consistent with their gender identity. The district said it cannot ignore state law and pointed to Colorado Supreme Court precedent saying entities in Colorado cannot simply set aside state law because of a conflicting federal interpretation.

“Jeffco has been informed by the (Office for Civil Rights) that continuing to follow Colorado law could place more than $50 million in annual federal funding at risk. At the same time, it is not an option for the district to knowingly violate state law,” Stein said. “This has placed the district in an impossible position.”

Stein also acknowledged the legal action would cost the district money at a financially difficult time.

“There is never an ideal time to incur legal expenses. However, responding to this conflict will require district resources regardless of the path we take,” he said.
Tags
Politics Colorado Capitol News AllianceColorado PoliticsTrump AdministrationJefferson CountyJefferson County SchoolsJefferson County Public SchoolsU.S. Department of Education
Alejandro A. Alonso Galva
Alejandro is a first-generation American and second-generation radio kid from Arecibo, Puerto Rico via Omaha, Nebraska. His tios did Spanish language radio in Miami, Florida and San Juan, Puerto Rico. With those FM dials in his blood, Alejandro started his professional journalism and radio career in Madison, Wisconsin, producing everything from the daily news to public affairs magazine shows to live, on-air musical performances. He was a regular contributor to Isthmus Magazine, Madison's Alternative Weekly, and WORT News, eventually becoming the WORT Assistant News Director and Executive Producer for the 6 p.m. local news.
See stories by Alejandro A. Alonso Galva