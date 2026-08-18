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The Colorado Capitol News Alliance is a collaboration between KUNC News, Colorado Public Radio, Rocky Mountain PBS, and The Colorado Sun, with support from news outlets throughout the state. Startup funding for the Alliance was provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Purplish: Rideshare safety in the spotlight and now on the books in Colorado

KUNC | By Bente Birkeland
Published August 18, 2026 at 6:00 AM MDT
Rachel Perry (from left), Katie Davis, Juliana Garcia and Erika Rinnert are survivors of attacks by John Pastor-Mendoza, who was convicted for kidnapping, sexual assault and attempted sexual assault of 12 women while using his rideshare credentials to falsely respond to requests. Rinnert testified at the State Capitol in 2025 in support of a rideshare safety bill.
Courtesy: Erika Rinnert
Rachel Perry (from left), Katie Davis, Juliana Garcia and Erika Rinnert are survivors of attacks by John Pastor-Mendoza, who was convicted for kidnapping, sexual assault and attempted sexual assault of 12 women while using his rideshare credentials to falsely respond to requests. Rinnert testified at the State Capitol in 2025 in support of a rideshare safety bill.

A state lawmaker shared her harrowing account of an alleged sexual assault during a Lyft ride. Her personal experience inspired legislation in 2025 to further regulate ride-hailing companies like Lyft and Uber in the state. Other survivors came to the State Capitol to share their stories and support the legislation. That bill did not become law after the governor’s veto. But lawmakers tried again the following year, and parts of the pared-down version take effect this month.

Uber has publicly said the vast majority, 99.9%, of its rides happen without incident. But when taking scale into account, and how many rides occur each day, that fraction of a percent can add up.

Emily Steel, an investigative reporter for the business desk of The New York Times, has covered this issue extensively. Her reporting into Uber revealed that, between 2017 and 2022, the ride-hailing company received a report of sexual assault or misconduct nearly every eight minutes on average.

She joins CPR’s Bente Birkeland to share her reporting, including a recent investigation about how Uber’s legal team is approaching the mounting number of civil suits against the large company.

Dig deeper into the scope of this issue here in Colorado and across the country by reading stories from CPR, CCNA and The New York Times:

Purplish is produced by CPR News and the Capitol News Alliance, a collaboration between KUNC News, Colorado Public Radio, Rocky Mountain PBS, and The Colorado Sun, and shared with Rocky Mountain Community Radio and other news organizations across the state. Startup funding for the Alliance was provided, in part, by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Purplish’s producer is Stephanie Wolf. Sound design and engineering by Shane Rumsey. Story editing from Nicole Vap. The theme music is by Brad Turner. Other music in this episode is courtesy of Blue Dot Sessions. Megan Verlee is CPR News’ executive producer of podcasts.
Tags
Politics Colorado Capitol News AlliancePurplishRideshareUberLyftSexual AssaultSexual HarassmentRideshare safetyColorado Politics
Bente Birkeland
Bente Birkeland is an award-winning journalist who joined Colorado Public Radio in August 2018 after a decade of reporting on the Colorado state capitol for the Rocky Mountain Community Radio collaborative and KUNC. In 2017, Bente was named Colorado Journalist of the Year by the Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ), and she was awarded with a National Investigative Reporting Award by SPJ a year later.
See stories by Bente Birkeland