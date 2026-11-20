This story was produced as part of the Colorado Capitol News Alliance. It first appeared at cpr.org.

Advance Colorado filed a lawsuit Thursday seeking to keep the graduated state income tax passed by voters this month from taking effect.

The lawsuit was filed by the conservative political nonprofit, which doesn’t disclose its donors, on behalf of Republican state Sens. Barbara Kirkmeyer of Weld County and Byron Pelton of Sterling. It claims Amendment 87, which won the support of 51.7% of voters, violated the state constitution by combining two changes in one measure. It says Amendment 87 changed the state constitution by getting rid of the Taxpayer Bill of Rights’ flat tax requirement and also changed state statute to create a graduated income tax. The lawsuit asks a judge to block the state from collecting any money under Amendment 87.

The lawsuit, filed in state court in Denver, also claims that the Blue Book voter guide prepared by nonpartisan legislative analysts contained tax tables that incorrectly said that thousands of taxpayers would get a tax cut under Amendment 87 but will actually have to pay more money.

Lawrence Pacheco, a spokesperson for the Attorney General’s Office and Gov.-elect Phil Weiser, said they couldn’t comment on a lawsuit it had not reviewed yet.

Toward the end of his campaign for governor, Weiser said he opposed Amendment 87, partly because of the way it could be affected by another ballot measure, Proposition 136, which sought to cap Colorado’s income tax rate at its existing rate of 4.4%. That measure, one of six on this year’s ballot backed by Advance Colorado, failed, with 52.8% of voters rejecting it.

Chris deGruy Kennedy, president of the Bell Policy Center, one of the liberal advocacy groups that proposed Amendment 87, said a previous legal effort to block the measure for violating the requirement that ballot measures only deal with one subject failed in February.

Under the new tax structure created by Amendment 87, lower-income households will pay less while households and businesses earning more will pay more. It’s expected to raise $2.7 billion a year to pay for healthcare, childcare and education. However, opponents say it will hurt Colorado’s economy when it is already slowing down compared with other states.

Advance Colorado, meanwhile, said it filed several ballot proposals Thursday “to reverse the destructive impact of Amendment 87.” People and businesses earning $100,000 or less would pay no income tax while those earning above that would pay 4.4%, the state’s existing flat tax rate.

That proposal would reduce state tax revenue by billions of dollars, giving lower- and middle-income people more money to spend and making the state more competitive economically, Advance Colorado president Michael Fields said. Despite that big proposed drop in tax revenue, Colorado’s government would still be able to spend about the same amount per person as states like Nevada, North Carolina and New Hampshire, he said.

“We have a government that has been growing faster than wages every year and that’s not sustainable,” he said.