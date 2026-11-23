Lily is a vivacious 11-year-old who loves video games, playing piano and skating. But about a week after Election Day, the sixth grader stayed home from school with stomachaches. Her parents, Chris and Mindy, thought the stress of the elections was partly to blame.

Lily is transgender, and Proposition 134, which passed this month with about 52% voter support, will curtail her ability to play school sports. The ballot measure requires students from kindergarten through college to play on the team that matches their sex assigned at birth, rather than gender. It takes effect Jan. 1, 2027.

Lily’s family left their home in Kansas in 2023 because they were concerned that political rhetoric about trans people was shifting to the right; Colorado seemed like a more welcoming climate to raise their daughter. They settled in Adams County, where a pride flag hangs outside their home. But after the midterms, Chris said it felt like the carpet had been pulled out from underneath them.

KUNC is using Lily’s middle name and only her parents’ first names to protect Lily’s identity.

“They’re going to say you can’t compete with other girls — you have to compete with boys,” Mindy told her daughter.

Lily has been sure she’s a girl since she was about 3 years old, and she doesn’t understand why anyone would see her differently.

“I think the boys would be angry,” Lily said. “I think, like, young boys would be angry if they had, like, a girl on their team.”

There are coed ice skating teams available for now, but Lily’s parents said there are fewer options for older students.

Erin Lee, executive director of Protect Kids Colorado, helped lead the conservative advocacy group’s campaign for Proposition 134 to keep transgender girls off girls’ school sports teams.

Grace Doerfler / KUNC An array of LGBTQ+ pride flags decorate Chris and Mindy's kitchen counter on Nov. 12, 2026.

“This doesn't stem from a place of anything other than concern for safety and fairness and opportunity for females,” she said.

Lee said Colorado is following a national trend. Sex-based school sports restrictions were on the books in 29 states before the election, according to Ballotpedia. Colorado voters joined Arizona, Nebraska and Washington in approving similar measures this month.

Colorado also passed a second ballot measure affecting transgender youth: Proposition 135, which will ban gender-affirming surgeries for minors.

Proposition 134 leaves schools to decide how to verify students’ sex. Lee said a doctor’s note, cheek swab or original birth certificate would work.

But Nov. 17 guidance from the Colorado Department of Education says schools should not take those steps to determine sex. Officials wrote that schools can trust students and families to follow school policies.

“Students should not be questioned or challenged based on perceptions of whether they appear sufficiently masculine or feminine, including judgments based on height, athletic build, hairstyle, voice, manner of dress, manner of expression, and other physical characteristics,” the department wrote.

Due to privacy laws, the state doesn’t track how many trans students play sports, though research suggests the number is small: a 2025 study from UCLA’s Williams Institute estimates about 3.5% of 13- to 17-year-olds in Colorado are transgender.

Democratic state Rep. Brianna Titone of Arvada — Colorado’s first openly transgender lawmaker — noted that a smaller percentage of those teenagers play sports. The outgoing representative said the incoming Democratic supermajority should have more leeway to modify Proposition 134.

“They’re going to find some ways, and legal ways, of implementing what the voters voted for, but make it so it’s a little bit less damaging than what it could be,” she said.

State Rep. Lorena García, an Adams County Democrat, said lawmakers will work to “ensure that whatever is passed at the ballot is not going to create harm or cause harm to communities.”

Kevin J. Beaty / Denverite via the Colorado Capitol News Alliance Erin Lee, at her home in Wellington, talks about ballot initiatives that would prohibit transgender youth from gendered sports and prohibit gender-affirming surgeries for minors on March 31, 2026.

The measure changes Colorado law, not the state constitution, so lawmakers can amend it or repeal it outright.

For Lily’s parents, their concerns extend beyond school sports.

A painting hangs in the dining room of the family’s Adams County home. It was created by Jax Gratton, a transgender woman who died in Lakewood in 2025. Chris and Mindy said raising a trans child has been scary at times. They’ve worried about political decisions that affect Lily’s rights and the high rates of violence against trans people.

When Lily first shared her identity, Mindy remembered that Chris was “very on board.”

“It’s like, yes, we’re going to let her lead the charge, and, you know, we’ll just show her that she’s accepted wherever she’s at,” she said. “And my first thought was, ‘Someone’s going to kill you.’”

Despite what Mindy calls “that crushing fear,” she and Chris said they want Lily to have the happiest childhood they can give her.

“She deserves to have that joy as well,” Mindy said.

Chris was involved in political advocacy before Propositions 134 and 135 passed. Last year, he went to the state Capitol to support the Kelly Loving Act, which expanded legal protections for transgender individuals.

He plans to advocate for changes to both ballot measures.

“We moved away from Kansas,” Chris said. “We’re not moving away again.”