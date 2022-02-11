BIPOC leaders lament exclusion from environmental policymaking

News brief

Mainstream environmental groups and federal policymakers are ignoring Black and brown communities. That was the consensus of tribal leaders and activists who testified at a congressional hearing this week.

“This exclusion has resulted in failed attempts to pass durable climate policy because policymakers have ignored the very people who have an organized community behind them," Keya Chatterjee, executive director of the nonprofit U.S. Climate Action Network, told members of the House Natural Resources Committee.

Chatterjee's testimony urged environmental groups and bureaucrats to start engaging these grassroots community movements.

Navajo Nation Councilman Mark Freeland also testified , saying the Biden administration and environmental groups have ignored his tribe’s opposition to a proposed oil and gas leasing ban near Chaco Canyon in New Mexico.

"I want to point out that none of these environmental organizations, tribes, state or congressional leaders have taken the time to meet with our people on the Navajo Nation, despite repeated requests, letters, and teleconferences," Freeland said.

Other witnesses at the hearing criticized mainstream environmental groups and foundations, pointing to a recent report highlighting the misalignment between the philanthropic and environmental justice sectors. It showed that only about 1% of environmental grants in the Midwest and Gulf regions go to BIPOC-led groups.

Some House Republicans blasted the hearing, saying it was an example of identity politics and a diversion from other issues such as rising gas prices.

