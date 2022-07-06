© 2022
kunc-header-1440x90.png
NPR for Northern Colorado
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Regional News
Mountain West News Bureau
Mountain West News Bureau
KUNC is among the founding partners of the Mountain West News Bureau, a collaboration of public media stations that serve the Western states of Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming.

Some Mountain West cities rank among most dangerous for pedestrians

KUNR Public Radio | By Kaleb Roedel
Published July 6, 2022 at 5:33 PM MDT
Both Reno and Sparks, Nev., have especially high rates of drivers cited for failing to yield to a pedestrian.
Stephanie Serrano
/
KUNR Public Radio
Both Reno and Sparks, Nev., have especially high rates of drivers cited for failing to yield to a pedestrian.

The two biggest cities in Northern Nevada are two of the most dangerous for people walking across the street, according to Insurify, an online platform for insurance rates.

In Sparks, the rate of drivers cited for failing to yield to a pedestrian is more than 500% higher than the national average. In neighboring Reno, it’s more than 400% higher.

That’s close to the rate also seen in Casper, Wyoming.

Chase Gardner of Insurify says there are a few reasons those cities are among the 20 most dangerous for pedestrians.

“There’s just not a lot of infrastructure there to support walkers on a day-to-day basis,” Gardner said. “And you combine that with some high foot traffic, especially maybe some higher tourist foot traffic.”

Meanwhile, major cities in New Mexico, Colorado and Utah are on the safer side. Albuquerque’s rate of failure-to-yield citations is 59% lower than the national average. Denver and Salt Lake City’s rates are more than 20% lower.

This story was produced by the Mountain West News Bureau, a collaboration between Wyoming Public Media, Nevada Public Radio, Boise State Public Radio in Idaho, KUNR in Nevada, the O'Connor Center for the Rocky Mountain West in Montana, KUNC in Colorado, KUNM in New Mexico, with support from affiliate stations across the region. Funding for the Mountain West News Bureau is provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Copyright 2022 KUNR Public Radio. To see more, visit KUNR Public Radio.

Tags

Regional News Mountain West News BureauTransportation
Kaleb Roedel