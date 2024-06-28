Supreme Court allows cities to penalize homeless people sleeping in public

On Friday, the U.S. Supreme Court gave cities more leeway to punish people experiencing homelessness for sleeping outside. The decision could have major implications for how localities approach homelessness.

Plaintiffs in Grants Pass, Ore., said the city's strict laws barring camping on public property made it nearly impossible to be homeless there. Those who violate the ordinances are subject to fines.

But in a 6-3 decision, the Supreme Court ruled in favor of Grants Pass, saying the city’s laws don’t violate the constitution. It also overturned a six-year-old federal appeals court ruling from a Boise, Idaho, case, which held cities can’t enforce anti-camping laws when there aren’t enough shelter beds.

Cities from across the West — from Las Vegas to Colorado Springs — told the high court those legal protections have hamstrung their ability to address a surge in homelessness while protecting public safety.

Advocates worry the decision could lead cities to scale up the criminalization of people experiencing homelessness without regard for the amount of shelter space available.

“Cities are now even more empowered to neglect proven housing-based solutions and to arrest or fine those with no choice but to sleep outdoors,” said Jesse Rabinowitz with the National Homelessness Law Center (NHLC).

The NHLC also argued the decision won’t address the root causes of homelessness, like a lack of affordable housing.

Editor’s note: This is a developing story and will be updated.

This story was produced by the Mountain West News Bureau, a collaboration between Wyoming Public Media, Nevada Public Radio, Boise State Public Radio in Idaho, KUNR in Nevada, KUNC in Colorado and KANW in New Mexico, with support from affiliate stations across the region. Funding for the Mountain West News Bureau is provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.