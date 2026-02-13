KUNC refreshes weekend lineup beginning Feb. 28 to add more life & culture programming

KUNC is updating its weekend radio schedule starting Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026, and Sunday, March 1, 2026, creating a listening experience that is slightly less news-heavy on weekends and features more life and culture programming - including Tiny Desk Radio, Sports in America with David Green, It’s Been a Minute, Wildcard and an additional airing of Wait Wait… Don’t Tell Me.

These changes come as KUNC continues to navigate financial pressure tied to last summer’s annual CPB funding loss and reflect research around news-burnout. Audiences value and rely on trusted, independent journalism, but also want more variety - and, at times, a break from the intensity of nonstop news. Research has shown rising news avoidance and feelings of overload among audiences.

"KUNC's mission is to serve Northern Colorado with journalism people can trust and programming that adds meaning to their lives," said Tammy Terwelp, President & CEO of KUNC & The Colorado Sound. "On weekdays, we'll absolutely continue to deliver the news and context our audience relies on to know what is happening in Colorado, the nation and the world. On weekends, we're creating a schedule that allows a little more room for discovery, culture, and community - with great music, a new sports conversation, an additional airing of Wait Wait… Don’t Tell Me and a Saturday evening that is lighter.”

What's changing (and when)

Weekdays (Monday-Friday): No changes.

Saturdays - new schedule starts Feb. 28, 2026

Highlights include:

11 a.m.: It's Been a Minute / Wildcard (new weekend midday listening)

2 p.m.: Planet Money / How I Built This (moves into the Saturday lineup)

5 p.m.: Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me! (additional airing)

6 p.m.: Tiny Desk Radio

7-9 p.m.: Music 101 from The Colorado Sound

9 p.m.: Conversations from World Cafe

World Cafe also airs every weeknight from 7-9 p.m. on The Colorado Sound , offering music discovery and artist conversations throughout the week.

Sundays - new schedule starts March 1, 2026

Highlights include:

10 a.m.: Sports in America with David Greene (replacing Left, Right & Center in that slot)

2 p.m.: The Moth

5 p.m.: Throughline

7 p.m.: It's Been a Minute / Wildcard