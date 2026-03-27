KUNC and The Colorado Sound explore merger with Rocky Mountain Public Media to build a stronger future for public media in Colorado

Greeley, CO - KUNC and The Colorado Sound, and Rocky Mountain Public Media (RMPM), home to Rocky Mountain PBS, KUVO Jazz, and THE DROP 104.7 have entered into a nonbinding Letter of Intent (LOI) to explore a potential merger. This is not a formal merger agreement yet, but a process to determine how the two organizations can work together more effectively and efficiently while protecting and expanding local services.

“KUNC and The Colorado Sound will continue their history of service to Northern Colorado and now have an opportunity for that service and our community connections to grow and deepen. We remain committed to our audience and supporters. This potential merger allows public media to be stronger and more resilient for all,” said Tammy Terwelp, President & CEO of KUNC and The Colorado Sound.

Recent federal funding cuts have created a unique challenge and uncertainty for public media, and this partnership presents an opportunity to strengthen the ecosystem while remaining deeply rooted in the communities they serve.

"RMPM has always been committed to strengthening the civic fabric of Colorado," said Amanda Mountain, President and CEO of RMPM. "Through collaboration and innovation, we are confident this merger would keep public media centered on the communities we serve while expanding the public trust and connecting Coloradans to each other in ways that build bridges."

Together, these organizations represent a cross section of what public media does best: celebrate arts, culture and music; share trusted news and information that informs the lives of Coloradans; and bring people together in community to demonstrate the value of human connection.

An additional and exciting development for KUNC and The Colorado Sound is a new $3.5 million state-of-the-art facility already under development. Upgraded technology, including new broadcast studios, and enhanced community gathering space will strengthen operations and deepen community commitments.

"Thanks to a generous donor, we have secured a no-cost 10-year lease in their new facility in downtown Fort Collins. Greeley will continue to be an important community of coverage for our newsroom around issues our residents care about,” adds Terwelp. “We are embarking on a campaign for new facilities, not shrinking from our challenges, but rising up to meet the operational needs to fulfill our mission of service to our communities.”

If approved, this merger will benefit both organizations:



Shared Resources: Operational support like HR, finance, and fundraising would be shared, improving efficiency.

Operational support like HR, finance, and fundraising would be shared, improving efficiency. Staff Security: There are no plans to reduce staff.

There are no plans to reduce staff. Local Control: Branding, editorial decisions, programming, and community engagement remain local.

Branding, editorial decisions, programming, and community engagement remain local. Expanded Impact: Together, the organizations will meet local community needs, invest in technology, and support award-winning teams with enhanced benefits and support.

Together, the organizations will meet local community needs, invest in technology, and support award-winning teams with enhanced benefits and support. Community Roots: The stations remain locally owned and supported, and editorial coverage of and service to Greeley, Fort Collins and the broader Northern Colorado area remain the priority for KUNC and The Colorado Sound.

KUNC and The Colorado Sound and RMPM are committed to preserving trusted, balanced journalism, sustaining beloved music programming, and building a strong, innovative public media future for all Coloradans. Updates on the discussions are expected to be released later this summer once the review process is complete.

