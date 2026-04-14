KUNC wins multiple Colorado Broadcast Association Awards of Excellence
KUNC News is excited to announce that the station has won multiple Colorado Broadcast Association (CBA) Awards of Excellence.
The annual event recognizes achievements across the state and spotlights “the strongest work in Colorado radio and television.”
More than 400 industry professionals attended the annual awards event in Denver this past Saturday, said the CBA. In total, the event had 1,013 entries from 546 different radio stations and 470 television channels. More than 200 broadcast professionals nationwide judged the entries.
KUNC won five Awards of Excellence and three Certificates of Merit.
Winners include:
Award of Excellence: Best Regularly Scheduled Newscast
KUNC newscast for 6 a.m.
Mike Lyle, Beau Baker
KUNC-FM
Award of Excellence: Best News Feature, Report or Series
It's loud again': Phone bans are changing Colorado's school culture
Leigh Paterson
KUNC-FM
Award of Excellence: Best News/Talk Show Host or Team
KUNC's In The NoCo podcast
Erin O'Toole
KUNC-FM
Award of Excellence: Best Sports Feature
Steamboat Springs produces many elite Nordic Combined athletes. But the women can only fly so high
Emma VandenEinde
KUNC-FM
Award of Excellence: Best Station Website
Alex Murphy, Jennifer Coombes, Brad Turner
KUNC-FM
Certificate of Merit: Best News Feature, Report or Series
From 'mashed potatoes' to 'white suede,' this ski instructor speaks the language of snow
Alex Hager
KUNC-FM
Certificate of Merit: Best News Coverage of a Single Event
What one national park looked like on the first day of the government shutdown
Rachel Cohen
KUNC-FM
Certificate of Merit: Best Radio Podcast
KUNC's In The NoCo podcast
Brad Turner, Erin O'Toole, Ariel Lavery
KUNC-FM