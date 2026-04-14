KUNC wins multiple Colorado Broadcast Association Awards of Excellence

KUNC News is excited to announce that the station has won multiple Colorado Broadcast Association (CBA) Awards of Excellence.

The annual event recognizes achievements across the state and spotlights “the strongest work in Colorado radio and television.”

More than 400 industry professionals attended the annual awards event in Denver this past Saturday, said the CBA. In total, the event had 1,013 entries from 546 different radio stations and 470 television channels. More than 200 broadcast professionals nationwide judged the entries.

KUNC won five Awards of Excellence and three Certificates of Merit.

Winners include:

Award of Excellence: Best Regularly Scheduled Newscast

KUNC newscast for 6 a.m.

Mike Lyle, Beau Baker

KUNC-FM

Award of Excellence: Best News Feature, Report or Series

It's loud again': Phone bans are changing Colorado's school culture

Leigh Paterson

KUNC-FM

Award of Excellence: Best News/Talk Show Host or Team

KUNC's In The NoCo podcast

Erin O'Toole

KUNC-FM

Award of Excellence: Best Sports Feature

Steamboat Springs produces many elite Nordic Combined athletes. But the women can only fly so high

Emma VandenEinde

KUNC-FM

Award of Excellence: Best Station Website

Alex Murphy, Jennifer Coombes, Brad Turner

KUNC-FM

Certificate of Merit: Best News Feature, Report or Series

From 'mashed potatoes' to 'white suede,' this ski instructor speaks the language of snow

Alex Hager

KUNC-FM

Certificate of Merit: Best News Coverage of a Single Event

What one national park looked like on the first day of the government shutdown

Rachel Cohen

KUNC-FM

Certificate of Merit: Best Radio Podcast

KUNC's In The NoCo podcast

Brad Turner, Erin O'Toole, Ariel Lavery

KUNC-FM

