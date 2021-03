The life of composer Richard Rodgers is the subject of Somewhere for Me by biographer Meryle Secrest. Rodgers, in collaboration with lyricists Lorenz Hart and Oscar Hammerstein, created some of Broadway's most recognized music for productions such as Oklahoma, Carousel, The King and I and The Sound of Music.

Secrest talks with NPR Special Correspondent Susan Stamberg.

