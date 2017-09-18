Can A Cat Be Both A Liquid And A Solid?

MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Mary Louise Kelly with a pressing question from the frontiers of science. Can a cat be a liquid? Stay with me. At this year's Ig Nobel Awards for Improbable Research at Harvard, Marc-Antoine Fardin took home a prize for his feline research. Consider, he says, the common definition of a liquid - material that can adapt its shape to its container. Seems to be the case, he said, holding up photos of cats curled into lavatories, bowls, even a wineglass. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.