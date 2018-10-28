Squirrel Hill: Mr. Rogers' Neighborhood

KORVA COLEMAN, HOST:

In a sad irony, the shooting in Pittsburgh took place in Squirrel Hill, which is literally Mister Rogers' neighborhood. Fred Rogers, the public television star who gently counseled curiosity and kindness to children, was one of Squirrel Hill's most famous residents. He also, in times of crisis, had advice for the media and those watching about not just what to say about tragedy but how to show it.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

FRED ROGERS: Always look for the helpers. I think that if news programs could make a conscious effort of showing rescue teams, of showing medical - anybody who is coming into a place where there's a tragedy - because if you look for the helpers, you'll know that there's hope.

(SOUNDBITE OF SINDRADI'S "A VERY SPECIAL AUTUMN")

COLEMAN: This is Korva Coleman in for Lulu Garcia-Navarro, and you're listening to NPR News.

(SOUNDBITE OF SINDRADI'S "A VERY SPECIAL AUTUMN") Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.