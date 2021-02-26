© 2021
Education
mwnb_map.png
Mountain West News Bureau
KUNC is among the founding partners of the Mountain West News Bureau, a collaboration of public media stations that serve the Rocky Mountain states of Colorado, Idaho, Montana, New Mexico, Nevada, Utah and Wyoming.

Racist 'Zoom Bombings' Target College Campuses In Wyoming, Utah

Wyoming Public Radio | By Maggie Mullen
Published February 26, 2021 at 3:29 PM MST
A screenshot from the University of Wyoming Black Studies Center event that was the target of racist attacks.
Racist "Zoom bombings" have attacked virtual meetings on college campuses in Wyoming and Utah this month.

A public event hosted by the University of Wyoming via Zoom to celebrate Black History Month was interrupted by people spewing racist and pornograhic language and imagery. In Utah, racist hackers infiltrated a virtual poetry slam that was part of Black History Month events at Salt Lake Community College, and also disrupted a conference hosted by the University of Utah Dream Center and SLCC's Justice, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Office.

Across the country, and especially on college campuses, such attacks have steadily increased with more people working and learning virtually.

"The Zoom bombing is simply the mischievous practice of joining other parties' Zoom sessions without being invited or without permission, or both, and doing things on that session that would disturb the parties who are supposed to be there," said Joseph Steinberg, an internet and cyber security expert.

As the incidents in Wyoming and Utah show, the attacks too often go beyond mischievous.Steinberg said it's important to password-protect gatherings over Zoom and other video conferencing platforms. He also recommended having a virtual waiting room, so only the people the organizer has approved can enter the meeting.

This week, the University of Wyoming's Black Studies Center and the university's president held a town hall meeting to address the attack.

The Black Studies Center posted a statement saying the Zoom bombing "serves as a reminder and epitomizes the attitudes originating from America's long-standing and entrenched racial history and the white privilege, white supremacy, and systemic discrimination that continue to be its legacy."

