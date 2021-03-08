The Trial Of Derek Chauvin

Pretrial procedures for former police officer Derek Chauvin are underway this week.

Chauvin is the white police officer accused of killing George Floyd last spring. That single event kicked off worldwide protests where demonstrators demanded racial justice.

Now, Black Lives Matter protesters plan to make their way back to the streets in anticipation of the trial.

Chauvin is not the first white officer in the greater Minneapolis area to be accused of unlawfully killing a Black civilian. Will he be among the first to face legal consequences?

