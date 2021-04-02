© 2021
kunc-header-1440x90.png
Our Story Happens Here
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Priced Out: America&#8217;s Unbanked And Underbanked

WAMU 88.5 | By Haili Blassingame
Published April 2, 2021 at 12:23 PM MDT
Why are some people unbanked or underbanked?
Why are some people unbanked or underbanked?

Approximately 63 million Americans are either unbanked or underbanked, according to a report by the Federal Reserve. That means they don’t use banks to make financial transactions like cashing checks, saving money or applying for credit. 

That’s because some are discouraged from opening accounts due to high fees. Others don’t trust financial institutions. But being outside of the banking system can leave people vulnerable, especially during a pandemic where many retailers and businesses are relying on cashless transactions.

How do the unbanked or underbanked financially navigate living in the U.S.? And what does an increasingly cashless future look like for them?

Copyright 2021 WAMU 88.5. To see more, visit WAMU 88.5.

Tags

1A
Haili Blassingame