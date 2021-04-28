© 2021
Setting The Record Straight: Meeting The &#8216;Sisters With Transistors&#8217;

WAMU 88.5 | By Rupert Allman
Published April 28, 2021 at 2:06 PM MDT
Singer/keyboardist Victoria Legrand of electronic music duo Beach House performs in Las Vegas.
When most people think of electronic music, they likely picture men with certain hairstyles (or helmets  RIP, Daft Punk). But the documentary “Sisters with Transistors” wants to set the record straight.

The genre’s patriarchal reputation extends to the tools used to make the music. Some of the genre’s iconic instruments bear the names of male inventors and have been popularized by male artists. But the role of female electronic music pioneers is less well-known.

We talked with the director, Lisa Rovner, and musicians Laurie Spiegel and Suzanne Ciani, two of those living legends spotlighted in the film.

Rupert Allman